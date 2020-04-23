Adidas plans a multi-billion bond to replace state loan: Manager Magazine

FILE PHOTO: The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Germany

BERLIN (Reuters) - German sportswear firm Adidas <ADSGn.DE> plans a multi-billion euro bond so that it no longer needs the state-backed loan it agreed to take earlier this month to help it get through the coronavirus crisis, Manager Magazine reported on Thursday.

Adidas declined to comment.

Without citing its sources, the magazine said Adidas first had to get a credit rating from a large ratings agency. The magazine said the company had confirmed that fact.

Adidas agreed to take a 2.4 billion euros government-backed loan on April 14 after it was hit by the closure of stores due to global coronavirus lockdowns and by the postponement of the Olympic Games and Euro soccer tournament.

Adidas, which reports first-quarter results next Monday, said then it was still unable to provide an outlook for the full year.

The company's 3 billion euros loan includes 2.4 billion euros from the KfW state developmen bank and 600 million euros in loan commitments from a consortium including UniCredit, Bank of America, Citibank, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Mizuho Bank and Standard Chartered Bank.

One of the conditions of the syndicated loan is that the company suspends dividend payments for the duration of the loan.





(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Edward Taylor)