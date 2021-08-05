Adidas Raises Forecast as Q2 Revenues Jump 55%

Miles Socha
·2 min read

Amid brightening conditions in some markets, Adidas said 2021 revenues should advance as much as 20 percent on the back of key product releases, including by the re-introduction of its NMD franchise.

Revenues in the second quarter advanced 55 percent in currency-neutral terms to 5.08 billion euros, driven by all geographies except Greater China.

More from WWD

Adidas said sales leaped 87 percent in North America and 99 percent in EMEA, which reflects “strong double-digit growth versus the 2019 level.”

Revenues in Latin America more than tripled, up 230 percent, while Asia-Pacific grew 66 percent. Adidas cited “extended lockdowns” in the Asia-Pacific region for the relatively modest gains.

“In Greater China, the company recorded a steady business recovery as well as sequential sell-out improvements throughout the quarter. Nevertheless, revenues in Greater China declined 16 percent during the three-months-period,” the company noted.

The company also swung to profit, reporting net income from continuing operations of 387 million euros, versus a loss of 243 million euros in the year-ago quarter.

As reported Adidas plans to divest the Reebok brand, so all income and expenses of the Reebok business are reported as discontinued operations as of Q1.

“With sports taking back center stage this summer, we delivered a very successful quarter,” Adidas chief executive officer Kasper Rørsted said in a release. “Revenues in our key categories of football and outdoor even grew at triple-digit rates. The share of full-price sales increased strongly, fueling exceptional profitability improvements. This momentum gives us all the confidence to increase our full-year outlook despite the external challenges that our industry continues to face.”

Adidas said it would “significantly” expand its Futurecraft 4D portfolio with the introduction of the 4D FWD Pulse; scale its ZX franchise with the introduction of the ZX 5K Boost; and quadruple the size of its Forum franchise via “several iterations as well as dedicated marketing activities.

See also:

Adidas Reports 27% Growth in Q1, Raises Outlook

Reebok Stays the Course as Sales Process Continues

EXCLUSIVE: Adidas Launches Brand Campaign Featuring Superstar Partners

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Adidas hikes outlook despite hit to China sales

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German sportswear company Adidas raised its outlook for full-year sales and profitability as demand soared in most of the world but took a hit in China where Western brands faced a boycott of their products in late March. Adidas said its confidence was underlined by the planned launch of products such as new versions of its popular NMD sneakers, as well as sports events like the Olympics and the start of the club soccer season in Europe. Adidas now expects 2021 sales to grow up to 20%, compared to a previous forecast for a "high-teens percentage rate", and for net income from continuing operations to reach 1.4-1.5 billion euros, up from a previous 1.25-1.45 billion.

  • Just when investors thought carmakers were over the worst of the chips crisis, BMW delivers a doozy

    Shares in the German auto giant fell 5% on Tuesday.

  • 3 Ridiculously Overpriced Stocks That Could Crash in a Market Correction

    Many investors are worried about a market crash as stock values continue to hover at record levels. Three stocks I would consider selling today are Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV), Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON), and Snap (NYSE: SNAP). Healthcare company Shockwave Medical uses shockwaves to break up calcium deposits.

  • $5,000 Invested in These 3 Healthcare Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 10 Years

    These companies could upend the industry in the years ahead.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    There’s an old saying in the markets that you should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It’s a reference to long-noticed trend of summertime swoons, when market trading slows, or even dips, especially in August. Recent statistical research by CFRA research has quantified the phenomenon. Since 1945, they say, August is the year’s third-worst month for returns on the S&P 500, on average. The trend is particularly marked in years when the index set record high levels in July. A report from LPL Financial ad

  • Reverse Stock Split Has GE Trading Above $100 — What This Means for Shareholders

    GE effected a 1-for-8 reverse stock split on July 30, 2021. The split adjusted shares began trading on August 2 above $100, the company announced. The reverse split multiplied the price of the stock...

  • These High-Growth Stocks Are Getting Hammered After Hours

    The stock market had a tough day on Wednesday, although the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) managed to gain a bit of ground despite pressure elsewhere. Two countervailing factors are forcing investors to maintain a balancing act, as corporate earnings have remained generally strong but economic data continues to show ongoing weakness. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) have been a couple of the most exciting companies for investors over the past year.

  • This Underrated Airline Just Posted Another Profit

    The largest regional airline expects to be profitable in every quarter of 2021, whereas most of the industry remains early in the recovery process.

  • 3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

    While few, if any, investors actually do that, the purpose of the exercise is to create a mindset that differentiates you from the day trader, who's constantly flitting in and out of positions. As the investing saying goes, your portfolio returns are not based on market timing, but rather by time in the market. It's why buy-and-hold investors are far more successful than those who are always buying and selling shares.

  • $1M Is No Longer the Standard Nest Egg – Here’s How Much Most Americans Think You Actually Need To Retire

    A common financial rule of thumb is that you should have $1 million saved for retirement, but this piece of advice may now be outdated -- you may actually need roughly double that. At least, that's...

  • Bonds Are Terrible Deals Right Now. What to Buy Instead.

    Treasuries may afford safety, but at yields far below inflation, you’re losing money every month, says one strategist.

  • This Unusual Pot Stock Is Thriving Amid the Cannabis Boom

    The cannabis boom amid the coronavirus pandemic benefited the marijuana industry to a large extent. The marijuana boom also proved beneficial even for companies that do not directly grow or produce marijuana. One such pot-related company is Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR), a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires properties from medical cannabis companies and leases them back.

  • These 2 Chinese Tech Stocks Could Be Safer Than Their Bigger Rivals

    China's ongoing crackdown on its top tech companies has rattled investors and crushed the sector's bellwether stocks, including Alibaba, Tencent (OTC: TCEHY), and Baidu. It's tempting to avoid all Chinese stocks until this regulatory storm ends, but investors should keep an eye on two companies that aren't as exposed to the government's wrath: NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) and Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI). NetEase is China's second-largest mobile game publisher after Tencent.

  • Don't Work During Retirement -- Collect Money From These 3 Dividend Aristocrats Instead

    If you are able to save some money over your working years and invest that into safe, blue-chip stocks that generate cash, that can make for a much more enjoyable retirement. Three dividend stocks that can be pillars for your portfolio for the long term and generate significant cash are Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA), Fortis (NYSE: FTS), and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO). Healthcare giant Walgreens raised its dividend in July, marking the 46th year in a row that it has bumped up its payouts to shareholders.

  • How about genuine reform of capital-gains tax rates?

    Biden would set the rate way too high, but there is an ideal way to collect some revenue without killing innovation or growth

  • Tilray to make ‘sizeable’ U.S. deals ‘sooner rather than later’: analyst

    One analyst expects Tilray to invest in multiple U.S. cannabis producers to hit its sales goals.

  • Why I Just Bought These 3 High-Growth Tech Stocks

    Many high-growth tech stocks rallied last year as their core businesses accelerated throughout the pandemic. But after taking a fresh look at Roku, I realized the expansion of its software platform -- which generates its revenue from ads and content partnerships -- was paying off.

  • Tencent Boss Loses $14 Billion in Rout, More Than Jack Ma

    (Bloomberg) -- Turns out even the most compliant Chinese billionaires aren’t immune to the regulatory onslaught sweeping the world’s second-largest economy.In a twist that has upended conventional wisdom on the political pecking order of China’s business elite, Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s mild-mannered boss, Pony Ma, has lost more paper wealth over the past nine months than Jack Ma, the combative co-founder of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Ant Group Co.The reversal underscores how rapidly Beijing’s

  • The Ultra Rich Use This Retirement Strategy To Invest Millions Tax-Free — And You Can, Too

    News recently broke of how the super wealthy are avoiding taxes on hundreds of millions of dollars -- and they're doing it using the same retirement vehicle we all are. How To Get Rich: 10 Steps To...

  • AMD Stock Is Rallying Again. Here’s Why This Time.

    Shares of the chip maker have advanced for six consecutive days, after strong earnings. But a threat to a rival may have pushed Wednesday's gains.