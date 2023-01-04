This Adidas sale can add sporty style to your 2023 wardrobe for up to 60% off

This Adidas sale features a wide variety of comfortable clothing and footwear.

If you're looking to update your closet for 2023, you can get some of the best Adidas activewear and footwear at unbeatable prices right now. Whether you need cozy track pants, supportive shoes or just an easy t-shirt to run around in, Adidas has you covered. Not only that, but that coverage can be yours for more than half-off right now.

Save up to 60% on Adidas apparel

During this sale, no code is required, so you can simply save at will when you head to Adidas' website for shoes, clothing, accessories and more. Start browsing now to find the next great item (or items!) to add to your activewear collection before the holiday savings end.

The Adidas Own The Run 7/8 running leggings for women are a high-quality and high-performance gym outfit with hundreds of 5-star reviews. With a high-rise, supportive waistband and moisture-absorbing Aeroready technology, these Adidas leggings are super comfortable and will keep you dry during your runs. We love the zip sweat-guard pocket to house your phone or house key and the signature three-stripe side detail is a perfectly subtle hint of branding. Normally $65, you can scoop these leggings for just $46, saving you $19.

Searching for a new pair of kicks before Christmas? The Adidas Stan Smith shoes can be pricey, but you can take them home (with velcro no less) for as little as $50, a savings of $50 for the Cloud White version. We tried these iconic shoes, and our tester gave them two huge thumbs (er, feet) up, calling them “one of the most basic casual sneakers on the market, period.” The white color (though there are other options, too) is a versatile choice, pairing with just about any outfit, from a collared polo and chinos to a tee and jeans. We, however, recommend the kicks for casual, short outings since the shoes have limited arch support.

From backpacks to training pants and athletic socks to pullovers, there’s plenty more to choose from during this massive Adidas sale. With the winter weather still frigid, it’s the perfect time to scoop up activewear for less or pick up a few gifts for the athleisure enthusiast in your life! Whether it’s activewear or loungewear, these Adidas deals are ones you won’t want to miss.

Shop the Adidas sale

