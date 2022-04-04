Adidas and Waffle House team up with special Tour360 22 golf shoes for Masters 2022

Next up on the Waffle House menu: its own line of golf shoes.

The popular breakfast chain is teaming up with Adidas on the Tour360 22 x Waffle House golf shoes, which will launch on the shoe maker's website Thursday, April 7.

The shoes, which will be available the same day as the opening round of the 86th Masters golf tournament, boast an off-white color similar to waffle batter. The three stripes on the sides will sport a brown, checkered waffle pattern resembling the color of a cooked Waffle House waffle.

The Masters takes place annually in Georgia, where Waffle House is headquartered.

"Waffle House is such a well-known restaurant in Georgia and throughout the U.S., we knew it would be fun to partner with their team on a design that brings a piece of the famous restaurant to everyone, all in our flagship silhouette," said Masun Denison, global footwear director at adidas Golf, in a statement.

The shoes also have yellow sockliners with the Waffle House and Adidas logos, and a transparent outsole that captures the "friendly – and sometimes generous – pour of maple syrup," said the companies in a statement Monday. Meanwhile, the box containing the shoes resembles a Waffle House restaurant.

The shoes will be available in both men's and women's sizes. No word whether you can get the shoes smothered and covered.

This isn't the first pairing of food and shoes. In February 2020, KFC launched Bucket Clogs with a fried chicken print on top and a bottom designed to resemble a KFC box. One version included charms so the Crocs would smell like fried chicken.

How to buy Tour360 22 x Waffle House shoes

The shoes will be available April 7 on the Adidas website, the shoe company's app, and at select retailers. A list of the retailers was not immediately available.

