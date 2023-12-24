Adios, James: Here are New Mexico's top baby names for 2023

Dec. 23—Liam held on, but Oliver and James fell out of the top 10 this year.

Emma fell back to fourth place, usurped by Olivia, as well as Amelia and Isabella.

And Evelyn, like James, dropped out.

The state Department of Health has released its list of the 10 most popular baby names new parents chose for their infant boys and girls across the state in 2023.

Liam has been the top boy's name in New Mexico for three of the last four years.

It also was the most popular boy's name nationwide in 2022, according to the Social Security Administration's baby names website. Olivia was the nation's most popular girl's name in 2022, the site states.

The administration's 2023 list of names was not yet available.

The traditional Irish name Liam, the Gaelic short form of William, means "protector" or "helmet," according to the website mom.com, while Olivia is an elaboration of Olive, as in tree.

In New Mexico, the name Liam was followed by Mateo, Noah, Santiago, Ezekiel, Elijah, Josiah, Sebastian, Ezra and Julian.

For girls, Olivia led a list including Amelia, Isabella, Emma, Sofia, Mia, Sophia, Aria, Luna and Camila.

Jennifer Moss, founder and CEO of the website babynames.com, said in an interview naming a baby is "one of the most important decisions you can make for a child because it directly ties to their identity, and it reflects a lot of the parents' background and values. It's something parents are putting a great deal of thought into."

She added: "We're entering an era where diversity is being celebrated, so parents are going for more unique names. They want to make sure it's something their child can live with."

Biblical names play a big role in baby naming, she said. That may explain the popularity of New Mexico names like Noah, Ezekiel and Elijah.

"The Bible has definitely been an influence for hundreds and hundreds of years," Moss said. "What's more interesting is that it's more so on the boys' side than the girls' side, though I don't know why that is."

Many parents might choose names based on pop culture figures or events they like, she added. Hence, the appearance of the name Camila — albeit in 10th place — on the New Mexico list. Moss said that may derive from the growing popularity of Latina pop star Camila Cabello.

Royal names like Elizabeth and Charlotte often top national lists, Moss said. She also finds more people naming their children after place names, like Paris and London. (Imagine a New Mexico kid being named Truth or Consequences!)

Moss said she conducted a survey of over 100,000 people asking them to rate the difficulty level of naming a baby on a scale of 1 (easy) to 10 (most difficult).

To her surprise, over 30% chose 10. "A lot of parents get really stressed out about choosing a baby name," she said.

Moss said her organization encourages parents to think about the long-term perspective of the child when choosing a name.

"Don't name it Pixie because it sounds so cute," she cautioned. "You're not just naming a baby; you're naming an adult."

The state Department of Health began tracking baby names in 2014. The department said in a recent news release announcing this year's top names, "Eight of the top 10 girl and boy names from 2022 stayed on the top 10 list in 2023."

The release said, "Oliver and James fell out of the top 10 from last year and are replaced by Josiah and Julian. Julian returns to the top 10 for the first time since 2018," while Josiah, last seen in 2017, made a return.

"Evelyn has dropped out of the top 10 list, making room for Sofia. Both Sofia and Sophia have consistently held positions in the top 10 girl names six of the last nine years," the release said.

Moss said top baby name lists can also play a role in choosing a name for your infant — but not necessarily because a certain name, like Olivia and Liam, is the most popular.

"Parents are starting to avoid names on top of the chart," she said. "They don't want their son to be one of 10 Liams in the classroom."