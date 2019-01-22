Adios Panasonic? Tesla Is Fishing For A New Battery Supplier For Its Chinese Car Factory

By CCN.com: Following CEO Elon Musk's November announcement that Tesla will source production inputs for the new Shanghai Gigafactory locally, the company is now reportedly in the market for a new battery supplier.

It will be recalled that in November 2018, Musk announced that the company intends to diversify its sources after experiencing several problems with its Model 3 supply chain.

Fresh from launching the $2 billion factory earlier this month, Tesla has also revealed that it plans to produce relatively affordable electric vehicles to gain a footing in the Chinese auto market, which is the biggest in the world.

Tianjin Lishen Shows Up As Early Frontrunner

While so far, details of any decisions have not been made public yet, Tesla did reveal that Tianjin Lishen, a Chinese battery manufacturer has sent quotes to be a battery supplier for the new Gigafactory. According to sources quoted by Reuters, a preliminary agreement has even been signed between both parties. The sources further say that for the time being, the size of the potential Tesla order is still up in the air, and Lishen is still trying to figure out what battery cell size Tesla would require.

Read the full story on CCN.com

.