Adjournment for Royalton animal cruelty case

Apr. 22—Timothy VanBuren, 73, of Riddle Road, appeared in Royalton Town Court on Thursday after being charged with aggravated animal cruelty in March.

VanBuren was given an Adjournment Contemplating Dismissal, or ACD, which provides a full dismissal of the charges against him as long as he doesn't engage in any other criminal activity over the next six months.

VanBuren was initially charged after telling Niagara County SPCA staff that he shot and killed a caged cat in early March, after being asked to do it by his landlord, Judy Wagner.

In late February, Wagner had hired the community cat organization Cat-by-Cat Inc to catch three cats that were on her property. Cat-by-Cat then loaned her some cages to catch the stray cats in. Upon hearing of the incident where a cat had been killed, Cat-by-Cat reported VanBuren to the Niagara SPCA. Eric Salisbury, the Niagara SPCA investigator who gave the charges said that he felt that VanBuren believed he hadn't done anything illegal at the time.

VanBuren was represented by public defender Maxwell Whitetnight. Both Whitenight and VanBuren declined to give comment on Thursday night.