How to adjust your borrowing, saving and investing as interest rates continue to decline

Interest rates have been declining for most of the past decade, and yet, the low-rate trend looks like it could persist for quite a while longer.

The Federal Reserve just cut short-term interest rates amid signs of economic slowing. Consequently, it's not a bad idea to assess your exposure to low rates and your opportunity to capitalize on them, when it comes to borrowing, saving and investing.

Rates on some types of loans are dropping again, and that can make it enticing to go out and borrow more money to purchase all sorts of things — homes, vehicles, appliances or whatever.

Borrowing: Don't overdo it

Financial adviser Daniel Hill of D.R. Hill Wealth Strategies in Richmond, Virginia, suggests caution. "People tend to overextend themselves, which is what happened" prior to the Great Recession about a decade ago, he said.

If you must borrow, Hill suggests being careful not to extend your terms. Loans going out six or seven years on vehicles, once unthinkable, have become common. Lengthy payback periods could be a sign you can't afford the item otherwise. Besides, you would be locking in payments for many years on assets, like cars and trucks, that will lose a substantial amount of value over that time.

Low rates do provide an opportunity to refinance existing debt and even use it to pay off higher-cost loans.

Neal Van Zutphen, a certified financial planner at Intrinsic Wealth Counsel in Tempe, cites two common rules for refinancing a mortgage. If you can offset your loan closing costs with lower monthly payments within a year or so, refinancing could be worthwhile. So, too, if you can shave at least half a percentage point on your interest rate.

The interest rates on mortgages are among the cheapest forms of borrowing and thus can be a shrewd way to pay off more costly loans such as credit-card balances. You just don't want to squander the proceeds on vacations or other unnecessary spending.

Recession worries: A decade after the big one, what kind of recession will we have next?

Finance tips: 38% of parents are making this big savings mistake

Saving: Expand into riskier options

Savers have been hurt by the trend toward drastically lower rates over the past decade or so. Nor will they get much help in the form of higher yields anytime soon. In fact, yields on certificates of deposit, money market funds and other short-term instruments have started to ebb in the wake of the Fed's latest rate cut.

To generate more yield, you might need to venture into investments that carry at least some principal risk, such as short-term bonds and bond funds. The longer the term on a bond, the greater the possibility that prices could drop if interest rates rise. Conversely, longer-term bonds will enjoy more capital appreciation if rates fall further.

About 20% of households do not have $400 or more in savings or checking, according to Federal Reserve data. But about 40% feel unprepared for a $400 emergency because of other debt. More

If you're depending on yield to make ends meet, it might be time to consider stocks and stock funds. Sure, you face volatile prices, but hundreds of stocks now are yielding 2% or more, with dozens in the range of 4 to 5% or higher.

That means these dividends exceed the interest paid on many types of bonds, including federal government bonds and municipal issues sold by cities, counties and state agencies.

Conservative stock holdings, such as dividend-paying companies, are a logical extension along the risk scale that starts with deposit accounts and money-market funds and extends to short-term bonds and then longer-maturity bonds.

"You just need to have different buckets of money" for diversification purposes, said Hill.

Money held in checking accounts, money-market funds and other highly conservative instruments earn the least, but you need some ready cash to meet emergencies.

Dividends: Red flags for reductions

If you decide on conservative stock holdings, don't get too greedy. An abnormally high dividend yield could signal that a corporation could be getting ready to cut the payout.