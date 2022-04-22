Adler Says KPMG Questioned Deals, Found No Systemic Fraud

(Bloomberg) -- Embattled real-estate company Adler Group SA said a forensic audit of short-seller allegations against the German landlord identified issues with some deals and accounting methods but found no evidence of systemic fraud.

The findings include doubts about whether the sale of a project in Dusseldorf to an alleged related party was at a fair value, according to a statement issued late Thursday by the landlord. It also found Adler’s loan-to-value calculations deviated from those set out in some of the company’s bond terms, but refuted claims the terms were changed to avoid violations.

“There was an inappropriate attempted influence, but there was no fraud and deceit,” Adler Chairman Stefan Kirsten said in a seperate statement Friday. “Weaknesses in corporate governance have been identified, and we will resolve them.”

The publication of the findings caps months of uncertainty that have dogged Adler, following an October report by short seller Fraser Perring that made a litany of allegations against the company and its main investors. The landlord was forced to sell off about 40% of its existing apartment portfolio to pay down debt, while one of its largest shareholders -- Aggregate Holdings SA -- lost control of much of its stake as the shares plunged.

Adler shares surged as much as 19%, or 2.26 euros, to 13.87 euros in Frankfurt. The stock lost 62% last year as investors digested the allegations and Adler sold down large chunks of its portfolio.

Viceroy alleged that the main backers behind Adler, including the family of Austrian entrepreneur Cevdet Caner, used it to enrich themselves at the cost of other investors, often through related-party deals. Adler consistently denied the allegations and hired KPMG to conduct a forensic audit after the publication of the report, while Caner filed a criminal complaint against Perring.

The company made the 137-page report, which draws on company releases, statements and a trove of internal emails, available on its website on Friday.

Prior to the publication, Adler said on Thursday that KPMG “found no evidence that there were systematic fraudulent and looting transactions with alleged third parties.”

However it found “deficiencies in the documentation and the process handling of those transactions” and questioned the 375 million-euro valuation of the Gerresheim deal in Dusseldorf.

A company controlled by Caner’s brother-in-law had agreed to purchase a majority stake in the project. The deal has since been canceled.

“The allegation that the sales price for the project company was excessive cannot be refuted by KPMG,” according to the statement.

KPMG also found that Adler Real Estate AG, a subsidiary of the group, once exceeded a loan-to-value threshold of 60% “considering the accounting corrections deemed necessary,” the statement said.

The conclusion of the KPMG report paves the way for Adler to publish its delayed full year earnings, which were originally due at the end of March. The company said Friday it would stick to a revised plan to publish audited results by the end of April, following which it will launch a corporate governance review. The review will report back to shareholders in May ahead of the company’s annual general meeting.

