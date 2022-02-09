Adler Shareholder Aggregate Says Review Cleared It of Allegations

Jack Sidders
A report commissioned by Aggregate Holdings SA, Adler Group SA’s biggest shareholder, found no evidence to support allegations about it made by short-seller Viceroy Research, the company said in a statement Wednesday.

Aggregate, which is owned by Swiss investor Guenther Walcher, commissioned law firm Hogan Lovells to conduct the review after Viceroy accused Adler of being built on systemic fraud in a report published last October. The investigation included face-to-face interviews and a review of documents over a three-month period, the statement said.

Adler’s shares rose as much as 12.7% on Wednesday.

“The report concludes that none of the allegations made in relation to Aggregate are supported by the evidence and therefore have no foundation,” the company said.

Viceroy, run by short-seller Fraser Perring, published a scathing 60-page report on Adler and its backers last year, triggering a collapse in the company’s share price. Adler has since sold off about 40% of its portfolio to shore up its position and show its valuations aren’t inflated.

The landlord also hired KPMG to carry out a forensic investigation that was due to report in the first quarter. The company said last month that investigation was taking longer than expected and was not likely to be ready in time for it to deliver its audited annual report by the end of March as previously planned.

Adler Delays Publication of Financial Statements Amid Probe

Aggregate has also sold assets since the Viceroy report, which slashed the value of its 26% stake in Adler. The company sold off its interest in Corestate Capital Holding SA and refinanced a margin loan on its Adler stake with rival landlord Vonovia SA. Vonovia has also secured an option to buy at least half of Aggregate’s interest in Adler.

Aggregate’s bonds due 2025 have fallen into distressed territory since October, but bounced back 7.5 cents on the euro on Wednesday to trade at 65.5 cents, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

A spokeswoman for Hogan Lovells declined to comment on whether the law firm will publish the report. A representative for Aggregate Holdings did not immediately respond to an emailed request to view the report.

