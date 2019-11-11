Can ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Afford To Invest In Growth?

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether ADM Energy (LON:ADME) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

Does ADM Energy Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When ADM Energy last reported its balance sheet in June 2019, it had zero debt and cash worth UK£284k. In the last year, its cash burn was UK£1.7m. That means it had a cash runway of around 2 months as of June 2019. To be frank we are alarmed by how short that cash runway is! The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

AIM:ADME Historical Debt, November 11th 2019 More

How Well Is ADM Energy Growing?

ADM Energy boosted investment sharply in the last year, with cash burn ramping by 72%. While that certainly give us pause, we take a lot of comfort in the strong annual revenue growth of 87%. Considering the factors above, the company doesn’t fare badly when it comes to assessing how it is changing over time. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. You can take a look at how ADM Energy is growing revenue over time by checking this visualization of past revenue growth.

How Hard Would It Be For ADM Energy To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Given the trajectory of ADM Energy's cash burn, many investors will already be thinking about how it might raise more cash in the future. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash to fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

ADM Energy's cash burn of UK£1.7m is about 57% of its UK£3.0m market capitalisation. From this perspective, it seems that the company spent a hugh amount relative to its market value, and we'd be very wary of a painful capital raising.

How Risky Is ADM Energy's Cash Burn Situation?

On this analysis of ADM Energy's cash burn, we think its revenue growth was reassuring, while its cash runway has us a bit worried. Once we consider the metrics mentioned in this article together, we're left with very little confidence in the company's ability to manage its cash burn, and we think it will probably need more money. When you don't have traditional metrics like earnings per share and free cash flow to value a company, many are extra motivated to consider qualitative factors such as whether insiders are buying or selling shares.