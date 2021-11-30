Adm. Giroir: 'Overreaction' to COVID omicron will cause more harm

The New York Times

Who is Sunny Balwani, Elizabeth Holmes’ former right hand at Theranos and her former boyfriend, and where has he been throughout her fraud trial? On Tuesday, Holmes brought up Balwani several times in testimony. Balwani’s lawyer, Jeffrey Coopersmith, was in the courtroom last week, taking notes in a large yellow notebook, reading legal documents on his phone and declining to comment on his client. But of Balwani, there has not been a trace. Nor did he seem to be at home on a recent Sunday mornin