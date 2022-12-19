ADM Hamburg (FRA:OEL) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at ADM Hamburg (FRA:OEL) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on ADM Hamburg is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.033 = €6.9m ÷ (€222m - €10m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, ADM Hamburg has an ROCE of 3.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Food industry average of 7.9%.

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for ADM Hamburg's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of ADM Hamburg, check out these free graphs here.

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at ADM Hamburg, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 3.3% from 4.5% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

In Conclusion...

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that ADM Hamburg is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. In light of this, the stock has only gained 7.6% over the last five years. Therefore we'd recommend looking further into this stock to confirm if it has the makings of a good investment.

