What Can We Make Of Admicom Oyj’s (HEL:ADMCM) High Return On Capital?

Today we are going to look at Admicom Oyj (HEL:ADMCM) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Admicom Oyj:

0.39 = €4.4m ÷ (€14m – €2.4m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

So, Admicom Oyj has an ROCE of 39%.

Does Admicom Oyj Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. In our analysis, Admicom Oyj’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 12% average in the Software industry. I think that’s good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, Admicom Oyj’s ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.





HLSE:ADMCM Last Perf January 18th 19 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Admicom Oyj’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Admicom Oyj has total assets of €14m and current liabilities of €2.4m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 18% of its total assets. A minimal amount of current liabilities limits the impact on ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Admicom Oyj’s ROCE

This is good to see, and with such a high ROCE, Admicom Oyj may be worth a closer look.