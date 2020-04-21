AdminaHealth® Appoints Gregg Moskowitz as Data/Business Analyst

Moskowitz joins the AdminaHealth team as the company accelerates growth

GREENWICH, Conn., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AdminaHealth, a leading provider of technology and financial solutions for the insurance marketplace, today announced it has named Gregg Moskowitz to serve as a Data/Business Analyst. Moskowitz will join the Customer Success team synthesizing data from clients and the Implementation team to continually improve the Billing Suite® product.

Gregg brings over 15 years of experience in data analytics, business analytics, and product ownership to AdminaHealth. He has found himself engaged at the intersection of finance and technology. Prior to joining the team, he held multiple roles at S&P Global Ratings where he generated and monetized alternative data insights and built out software platforms as a product owner.

"I have a keen interest in the evolution of these industries and was also a member of S&P's Emerging Technologies group," says Moskowitz. "I am excited to bring my areas of expertise to the AdminaHealth team on our mission to use these technologies to make insurance more affordable for more people."

Additionally, Gregg has a strong interest in community involvement and is a chair of Red Cross Young Patrons as well as a mentor in the American Corporate Partners program.

"We are very excited to welcome Gregg to the AdminaHealth team," said Tim Sakayev, Director of Customer Success. "It is a challenging time to be starting a new position as not only are you learning new systems and processes and getting to know your co-workers, you are also doing this all virtually. We are delighted Gregg has jumped in with both feet and are excited about the expertise he brings to the organization."

"I am very excited to be a part of AdminaHealth," Moskowitz added, "The company is in a unique position within the insurtech space with a tremendous potential for growth. The team's diverse and knowledgeable background combined with AdminaHealth's groundbreaking software are among the many components which have attracted me to this opportunity."

Gregg holds a Master of Business Administration from NYU Stern School of Business with specializations in Strategy and Finance.

Related Links

http://www.adminahealth.com

(PRNewsfoto/AdminaHealth) More

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adminahealth-appoints-gregg-moskowitz-as-databusiness-analyst-301044673.html

SOURCE AdminaHealth