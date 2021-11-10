Administration accused of work misconduct at Lawrence County Jail

Warden Brian Covert and Deputy Maj. Jason Hilton have both been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation based on claims of negligence and mistreatment at the Lawrence County Jail.

NEW CASTLE — Lawrence County Jail Warden Brian Covert and jail Deputy Maj. Jason Hilton have each been placed on paid administrative leave, pending an investigation by county officials and the Lawrence County Prison Board.

The prison board agreed to place both administrative officials on paid leave during a special meeting Wednesday.

These actions stem from a recent letter that was sent to the board and the press by Teamsters Local Union No. 261, who represent the corrections officers at the jail.

In the letter, it states the correction officers believe jail administrators have abandoned their responsibilities.

"The administration displays indifference, inefficiency, and neglect in their duties, as well as conduct unbecoming their positions," the letter states. "They have shown a propensity to retaliate against officers who attempt to improve facility/worker conditions."

The letter further states: "These retaliations include, but not limited to, improper discipline, lying to officers, and repeatedly providing false information to elected officers in what can only be construed as an attempt to slander employees they are supposed to be supervising and representing."

In the letter, it states the jail is a "hostile work environment."

A survey that was conducted Nov. 1 revealed that 65 percent of the officers left at the jail are seeking other employment, 88 percent state they feel the facility is unsafe and 100 percent have no confidence in the direction of the facility.

"There is no clear communication on how to rise above the current state of affairs. The lack of direction, combined with short staffing, unsafe conditions, and an inability to lead have resulted in low morale among officers," the letter states.

The letter further explains the low morale is due to a recent mass exodus of officers and sick time used by officers, which has resulted in mandatory overtimes at an unprecedented rate.

Prison board Chairwoman and Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel said there are 28 full-time officers at the jail, and said the current agreement with the union says there should be a minimum of 36 full-time officers.

The letter states the facility is unprepared and unable to react to any unusual event, and that if it wasn't for the "quiet professionals" who step up and complete the necessary tasks every day, the facility would not be functioning.

"The administration's inability to manage has created a dangerous working environment, and needs to be addressed immediately before there is a loss of life," the letter states.

Spielvogel said the board had executive sessions on Oct. 27, Nov. 1 and Nov. 10 before the special meeting.

They agreed to table whether to accept Covert's letter of resignation and agreed to appoint Capt. Michael Mahlmeister as an interim warden.

The prison board consists of all three county commissioners – Morgan Boyd, Dan Vogler and Spielvogel, District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa, Sheriff Perry Quahliero, President Judge Dominick Motto and Acting Controller Dave Prestopine.

