The Administration Announced Ending Hunger, Improving Nutrition and Physical Activity, and Reducing Diet-Related Diseases and Disparities

San Diego, CA --News Direct-- Academy of Integrative Health and Medicine

Joining initiatives announced by the administration at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health, the Academy of Integrative Health and Medicine (AIHM) and its partner, the Miraglo Foundation, are committing to pledge nearly $4.5 million for health provider education, joining more than $8 billion pledged by other aligned business entities, civic organizations, academic institutions, and philanthropic leaders to end hunger and to reduce nutrition-related disease by 2030.

The two organizations have been in conversation with the White House and are aligning in support of the United States Department of Health and Human Services federal programming and coordination efforts related to food and nutrition insecurity and nutrition-related diseases. Specifically, the White House’s plan to end hunger and reduce nutrition-related disease by 2030, and programming outlined by the federal government around integrating nutrition and health, as well as, empowering all consumers to make and have access to healthy choices.

AIHM and the Miraglo Foundation, under the leadership of Mimi Guarneri, MD, FACC, ABOIM, and Founding President of AIHM, have committed to fundraising $4.5 million for 10,000 scholarships in fundamental nutrition education and 60 scholarships for the AIHM integrative health fellowship program for physicians, nurses, and other healthcare providers. The AIHM 1000-hour fellowship program offers an inter-professional and comprehensive understanding of integrative health and medicine, which includes clinical nutrition education. AIHM's leadership and board are also committing in-kind hours supporting this commitment and the White House's new strategies.

''We are fully committed to providing access to programs that improve nutrition and healthy lifestyle education for health care providers, including macro and micro nutrition, physical activity, sleep restoration, connection and community, and resilience," said Tabatha Parker, Executive Director, AIHM. "We believe that healthcare will not transform to a model that focuses on lifestyle solutions for chronic disease without the training of healthcare providers and the education of health to consumers," states Dr. Guarneri, AIHM Founding president.

Story continues

AIHM and the Miraglo Foundation commit to fundraising for scholarships worldwide and providing access to programs that complement conventional medical education for healthcare professionals. The two entities envision more healthcare schools with programs addressing these gaps in education.

For more information, or if you'd like to support AIHM and the Miraglo Foundation's commitment, please go to www.aihm.org or www.miraglofoundation.org.

About AIHM

Founded in 1978, the Academy of Integrative Health and Medicine (AIHM) is the leading interprofessional organization for traditional, complementary, and integrative health practitioners worldwide. In 2021, AIHM merged with the Academic Collaborative of Integrative Health (ACIH). Together, they are working to advance integrative health on a global scale and transform health and wellness through education, leadership, collaboration, research, and advocacy.

About Miraglo Foundation

The Miraglo Foundation is a California-based 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity founded in 2011 by two pioneering integrative healthcare providers, Mimi Guarneri, MD and Rauni Prittinen King, RN, MIH after years of traveling to impoverished communities around the world. "We found out that the only way to make an impact on people's lives is by training existing healthcare providers in healthy lifestyles and serving underserved communities, locally and globally. The White Houses' plan to end hunger and reduce lifestyle related diseases by 2030 fits with our mission and experience," states Rauni Prittinen King RN, MIH, Miraglo Foundation, President.

Contact Details

AIHM

Caitlin Marinaro

+1 858-240-9033

cmarinaro@aihm.org

Company Website

https://aihm.org

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/the-administration-announced-ending-hunger-improving-nutrition-and-physical-activity-and-reducing-diet-related-diseases-and-disparities-984930549