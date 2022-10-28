Administration for Children’s Service worker bust for drugs in Times Square subway station after retrieving lost bag holding stash
An employee for the Administration for Children’s Services who lost the bag carrying her drug stash was busted at the Times Square subway station when she went to retrieve it, police said.
Kinisha Barrett, 41, was arrested Thursday night after telling police the bag was hers and admitting everything in it also belonged to her, police said.
The bag contained 14 capsules of crack and a scalpel, police said.