Administrative charges filed with Police Board against Chicago officer in the shooting of Adam Toledo

Administrative charges that seek the firing of the officer who fatally shot a 13-year-old boy in Little Village two years ago have been filed by the interim superintendent of the Chicago Police Department.

Officer Eric Stillman shot and killed Adam Toledo, 13, during a foot pursuit in the Southwest Side neighborhood in March 2021. Bodyworn camera footage shows Stillman fired a single shot just moments after the teen tossed a gun and raised his hands to the officer.

The first status hearing in Stillman’s disciplinary case is scheduled for May 1, according to the Chicago Police Board. Interim Chicago police Superintendent Eric Carter filed the administrative charges Monday.

Though still a significant development, the process to bring charges against Stillman was set in motion six months ago. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability – the agency that investigates uses of force by CPD officers – recommended that Stillman be fired for the shooting. Meanwhile, former CPD Supt. David Brown said the officer should only face a suspension.

That disagreement triggered a process known as a “request for review,” in which a single, randomly selected member of the police board would decide whether or not Stillman would face administrative charges and an evidentiary hearing. Board President Ghian Foreman decided in October 2022 that Stillman would indeed face that process.

“Based on a thorough review of the material, the parties and the public will benefit from a full evidentiary hearing on this matter, and so referring this matter for a hearing before the full police board will be the appropriate next step,” Foreman said during the board’s October meeting.

Last year, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office announced that it would not bring criminal charges against Stillman.

“Based on a thorough review of the material, the parties and the public will benefit from a full evidentiary hearing on this matter, and so referring this matter for a hearing before the full police board will be the appropriate next step,” Foreman said during the board’s October meeting.