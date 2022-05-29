Administrative Law Judge Francine Ffolkes stabbed in her home, sister arrested

The woman hospitalized with serious injuries following a stabbing Friday morning has been identified as Francine Ffolkes, an administrative law judge who lives in Tallahassee, according to multiple sources.

The incident occurred just after 8:30 a.m. at a house in northeast Tallahassee — the 1600 block of Club Harbor Drive — where the judge lived with her sister and elderly mother.

Within hours, police arrested the sister, Brigette Ffolkes, 57, and after she was questioned, booked her on a charge of attempted murder, according to court records and Tallahassee Police Department spokesperson Heather Merritt.

Administrative Law Judge Francine Ffolkes was stabbed Friday morning.

Afterwards, Bridgette Ffolkes' charge was changed from attempted murder to premeditated murder, and she remains in the Leon County Detention Facility without bail.

The Tallahassee Democrat has not been able to secure an update on the judge's condition. Court records, including an arrest and probable cause affidavit, were not available Sunday morning.

Bridgette Ffolkes has previously been arrested in Leon County on multiple non-violent charges like trespassing and violation of parole.

