Administrator or supervisor: Garfield Twp. considers change

Feb. 13—TRAVERSE CITY — Garfield Township leaders are exploring whether to add an administrator as its supervisor counts his final days in office.

Chuck Korn announced in January that he won't seek reelection after 15 years as supervisor. He asked trustees to consider adding a manager who would serve at their discretion and handle some of the administrative tasks for a rapidly growing township. Just what that would look like remains up for debate, but such an administrator's role could be analogous to Traverse City's or Grand Traverse County's top administrators.

"I've had a good run and I've enjoyed this position," Korn said. "And I'm not leaving on any kind of bad terms, I'm leaving of my own accord because I think it's time. But I would be remiss if I didn't say I feel like we have an opportunity to do things in a better way going forward."

Korn said he started the increasingly complex job at a time when a new supervisor could learn the various roles on the go. That's no longer true, so he suggested adding a township administrator.

That hypothetical administrator would potentially be in charge of Garfield's various department leaders, while also cooperating with elected — and outranking — officers like the township treasurer and clerk, Korn said. Those two officers would still lead their respective offices and employees.

In turn, the administrator would report to the board of trustees, while the supervisor would continue serving as chief legislative officer, Korn said.

State law gives township supervisors various duties, including making certain appointments with trustees' consent.

Other townships in Michigan have administrators, and Korn will present information on how their governments are structured when trustees meet on Tuesday.

Trustee Steven Duell said he wants to find out more about the possibility, but questioned whether the board could make a decision in time for the upcoming election.

Both Korn and Duell separately said the matter should be decided one way or another in the next few months. Candidates for the township board, including supervisor, must file by April 23, according to the state elections calendar.

Neither Duell nor Korn thought it fair to any potential candidate for supervisor to change the job description after the filing deadline.

Duell could be among those seeking the supervisor's spot, he said, calling it a "really high probability." He cited both his eight years as trustee and decades of business ownership, including a building company and a farm, as giving him a "pretty good handle" on running the township and working with trustees to find answers.

His interest in the supervisor's spot wouldn't change regardless of what trustees ultimately decide about adding an administrator, Duell said.

Trustee Chris Barsheff told the board at a past meeting that he's interested in applying for the administrator job if they decide to create such a position, and that he would abstain from that vote.

Duell agreed there's still a lot to discuss.

"Our board does a pretty good job of kicking things around and not leaving too many open ends," he said.