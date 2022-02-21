Administrator from Texas to take on superintendent's role at Clear Creek Amana district

Corey Seymour will join the Clear Creek Amana Community School District as superintendent on July 1, 2022. He currently works as executive director of leadership at the Ector County Independent School District in Texas.

After months of anticipation, the Clear Creek Amana school board named Corey Seymour as the district's next superintendent on Monday.

Seymour will travel to Iowa from Texas to begin the new position on July 1. He currently works as executive director of leadership with the 32,000-student Ector County Independent School District.

“There is no better place to set sail into a new era of education and emerging academic trends, while inspiring universal leaders and embracing the needs of the community," reads a statement from Seymour released Monday.

He holds a B.A. from Rice University, a M.A. in higher education administration from Texas Southern University and a Ph.D. in industrial and organizational psychology from Walden University. He will make history as the first Black superintendent of the Clear Creek Amana Community School District.

Seymour previously worked as area assistant superintendent for Portland Public Schools in Oregon and as superintendent for the Santa Gertrudis Independent School District in Kingsville, Texas. He also spent more than seven years as principal of the Cedar Hill High School in Texas.

The CCA school board named three finalists for the superintendent position on Jan. 21. Seymour will take over for Joseph Brown Sr., who has been overseeing the district as interim superintendent since August after the departure of Tim Kuehl in May.

Brown is a finalist for the Burlington School District superintendent position.

President of the CCA school board, Kara Prickett, cited Seymour's 29-year-career in education in a statement on Monday.

"He is a charismatic leader that brings a passion for student success and betterment at all levels. We look forward to the impact he will have on our school district and community," Prickett's statement reads. She was named board president last week in a leadership turnover.

