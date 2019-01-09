Admire, or be aghast, at this huge fatberg found in a British seaside town

Here's another reminder to stop flushing your wet wipes down the toilet.

Water authorities discovered a huge fatberg, measuring a dizzyingly large 64 metres (69.9 yards) long, lurking in a sewer beneath the English coastal town of Sidmouth.

It may not be as large as the 250 metre (273 yard) long one found in London in 2017, but boy, it's certainly as gross looking for sure.

South West Water posted pics of the fatberg on Twitter.

Devon’s largest #fatberg has been discovered in Sidmouth. It's a whopping 64 metres long, that's over 6 double-decker buses back-to-back 🚌🚌🚌🚌🚌🚌😷#ThinkSink 👉 Don't pour cooking oil, fat and grease down the sink#LoveYourLoo 👉 Only flush the #3Ps - pee, paper and poo pic.twitter.com/fTtd2vazLc — South West Water (@SouthWestWater) January 8, 2019

A fatberg is created when oil, grease, and wet wipes clump together, eventually growing larger and larger.

South West Water said it'll take around eight weeks to remove the fatberg from the sewer, as it's the largest of its size that's been excavated from the area.

"Thankfully it has been identified in good time with no risk to bathing waters," South West Water's Andrew Roantree said in a statement.

High pressure jets will help to cut the fatberg down, but there will be manual labour involved in the form of workers attacking the fatberg with shovels and pickaxes.

Fun stuff for all involved.