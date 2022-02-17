Admissions halted at Andover nursing home as inspectors report disturbing violations

State health officials have threatened to revoke the license of a long-troubled Sussex County nursing home after recent inspections found that staff failed to prevent abuse and neglect of its hundreds of residents, leaving some at risk for imminent death.

Admissions have also been halted at Woodland Behavioral and Nursing Center, once named Andover Subacute II, with surveyors citing results from inspections in which staff members made no effort to use CPR on two unresponsive residents or provide lifesaving medications to COVID-positive residents.

The 17-page violation report issued last Thursday again sheds a negative light on one of the state's largest long-term care facilities, which was maligned in April 2020 when police found 17 bodies stacked in a makeshift morgue. A scathing federal report released that same year at the height of the COVID-19 crisis detailed such poor non-compliance that patients' lives were believed to be in serious jeopardy.

But there was hope as cases began to fall in the state last summer and it was learned the facility had reached compliance and paid a civil penalty of over $220,000, according to documents provided by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Staff members were counseled and received reeducation and the facility obtained services from outside medical professionals, among other steps, the facility claimed.

But as the coronavirus again began its spread in January, in part due to the omicron variant, the number of residents at Woodland infected by the virus began to rise. Cases increased by 102 between Dec. 23 and Jan. 1 at the facility, the Feb. 10 report says.

Since September, 16 COVID-positive residents at Woodland have died, according to state data.

COVID update: 'Stealth variant' detected in NJ as Murphy pushes new booster shot campaign

Sussex County news: Newton's Cobbler Lofts, planned detox center at odds over 'hazardous' building conditions

Story continues

At the time of the issuance of the report last Thursday, Woodland was given 72 hours to respond and address the violations and how they would be remedied. The facility responded and the plan was still under review as of Wednesday, said Donna Leusner, a state Health Department spokesperson.

The department has ordered the facility to retain a nursing administrator, a certified infection control practitioner and a facility administrator, Leusner said.

Troops with the New Jersey National Guard were first deployed to the facility on Jan. 10. A second team was added on Jan. 28, bringing the total number of guards to 18, Leusner said. They are expected to remain there through March 11.

A request for a comment from Menachem Spiegel, Woodland's administrator, and Chaim "Mutty" Scheinbaum, co-owner of the facility, was not immediately returned. Scheinbaum said in an email on Jan. 3 that the facility was following all federal and state COVID precautions.

A soldier with the National Guard is seen in front of the entrance to the Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation II building on May 8.

Reported violations

Surveyors who reviewed death records at the hospital found that no effort had been made to resuscitate a 55-year-old resident whose death came unexpectedly on New Year's Day, according to the report. No calls were made to 911, the report alleged, nor had an automated defibrillator been used.

Another resident, whose family requested aggressive lifesaving treatment, was found without a heartbeat and not breathing and shortly after pronounced dead. The report said a nurse told officials she took no lifesaving measures because the resident was "visibly blue" and had a "locked jaw," so staff believed the resident was "too far expired" and had "entered a state of irreversible death."

A further review found that the facility did not track whether its staff was CPR-certified and that Woodland's failure to initiate lifesaving measures placed residents "at risk for imminent death if found unresponsive without a pulse and without respirations."

Staff members also failed at providing patients who tested positive for COVID-19 with the proper treatment, including monoclonal antibodies therapy infusion, or Regeneron, despite immediate doctor's orders.

On Jan. 11, a resident complained of pain after their catheter got stuck in a motorized wheelchair, but their pleas went ignored for over 40 minutes by a nurse and an aide, the report said. Inspectors noted that the director of nursing was aware of the incident but did not investigate or suspend the staff or report the incident to the Department of Health.

Another resident was neglected by staff on Jan. 11 and left soiled in their feces for 10 hours, even though staff knew they already had a bedsore on the bottom of their spine, the report states. The aide was never reported or suspended.

The report also pointed to several staffing failures, with inadequate staffing on all 14 day shifts during a two-week investigation period in late December and early January. In one example, on Dec. 26, only 23 of a required 58 certified nursing assistants were working.

Andover Subacute and Rehab Center was over whelmed with 17 bodies at their morgue that could only hold 4 bodies in Andover Township, N.J.

According to the report, should violations not be corrected and continue to pose a threat to the health, safety and welfare of the public or residents at the facility, "the state will issue a notice of suspension of Woodland's license." As of Wednesday, that had not happened.

The report says the department will appoint a state monitor to conduct an assessment of Woodland's operations. The monitor will also develop a closure plan for the facility and develop a plan for the care of patients should there be a change of ownership or if the department suspends or revokes the facility's license based on a failure to correct the violations.

The state Department of Health has issued a request for proposal for a monitor, with bids due Friday, Leusner said.

Gov. Phil Murphy did not mention the report during his COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, but in response to another question said the Department of Health is "landing pretty hard on Andover Subacute, now called Woodland" and that the state takes the allegations "deadly seriously."

"I promise you," Murphy said, "complete mirrors will be held up on this."

Lori Comstock can be reached on Twitter: @LoriComstockNJH, on Facebook: www.Facebook.com/LoriComstockNJH or by phone: 973-383-1194.

This article originally appeared on New Jersey Herald: Andover nursing home admissions halted after violations