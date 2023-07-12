Admitted deer poacher is sentenced to probation, fines

Jul. 12—A Spartansburg man who admitted to unlawfully killing deer, failing to tag and report kills, and unlawful acts with hunting licenses has been sentenced to probation and fined.

Donald Dean Smith Jr., 58, was sentenced Tuesday in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas to serve 18 months of probation and pay a $500 fine and court costs for unlawfully killing deer, a misdemeanor count under Pennsylvania's Game Code.

Smith, of the 200 block of Railroad Street, also was ordered to pay a $100 fine and court costs for failing to tag and report kills plus a $100 fine and court costs for unlawful acts with hunting licenses.

In June, Smith pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful taking of big game beyond daily or season limits, one count of possession of an untagged deer, and hunting with a license belonging to another. He initially had been charged with 36 counts by the Pennsylvania Game Commission, but reached a plea deal with the Crawford County District Attorney's Office.

"I'm sorry and it won't happen again," Smith told Judge Mark Stevens prior to the sentence being pronounced.

"This is what gives hunters a bad name," Stevens said in admonishing Smith. "What you did is the direct opposite of what people who love the outdoors try to advocate for. It's not okay."

Stevens noted Smith was eligible for probation and being placed on it because of a lack of a significant prior record.

However, the judge also warned him not to have any violations while on probation

"I won't hesitate to put you in jail if you don't follow the rules," Stevens said.

The case came to light earlier this year when the Pennsylvania Game Commission had received tips about Smith's alleged behavior.

Acting on the tips, a search warrant was executed Feb. 6 at Smith's property where multiple untagged deer skulls were found hidden in a ceiling compartment in a garage, according to the arrest affidavit filed in the case.

A search warrant executed Feb. 7 on Smith's phone found multiple pictures of antlered deer and text messages to various numbers of unlawfully taken deer, the affidavit said.

