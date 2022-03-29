Admitted killer of 11-year-old Abbiegail Smith can retract guilty plea, court rules

FREEHOLD The Keansburg man who pleaded guilty to raping and murdering his 11-year-old neighbor in summer of 2017 will be allowed to withdraw his guilty plea and go to trial because a judge should have suppressed his confession to killing the girl, an appeals court ruled Monday.

Judges Jack M. Sabatino, Garry S. Rothstadt and Arnold L. Natali of the Appellate Division of Superior Court ruled that Andreas Erazo’s confession to the murder of Abbiegail Smith was inadmissible because police failed to warn him of his right to remain silent before a first session of questioning and, upon issuing the warning before a second interrogation, withheld his “true status’’ as a suspect in a homicide.

As a result, the appellate judges sent the defendant’s case back to Superior Court in Monmouth County, where he will be allowed to withdraw his guilty plea and either go to trial or negotiate a plea deal.

However, before that happens, the state Supreme Court will likely have to decide whether to hear an appeal of the decision.

Abbiegail Smith’s photo is displayed in State Superior Court Judge David Bauman’s courtroom Friday, May 31, 2019, before the sentencing for Andreas Erazo.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office plans to ask the high court to hear an appeal.

“We are aware of the appellate court’s decision and will be filing a petition for certification with the New Jersey Supreme Court, because we believe this decision fails to align with the requirements of Miranda,’’ said Chris Swendeman, spokesman for the prosecutor’s office.

He was referring to the landmark 1966 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Miranda vs. Arizona, which held that police must warn of rights to remain silent and have an attorney present before any police interrogation of a person in custody, and that anything the person does say can be used against them in court.

Erazo, 23, was sentenced in 2019 to life in prison, without the possibility of parole before serving 63 years and nine months, for murder, and a concurrent, 50-year prison term for rape.

The sentence was handed down by Superior Court Judge David F. Bauman, who had ruled Erazo’s confession to detectives could be used against him at trial.

In the confession, Erazo admitted he stabbed Abbiegail because he thought she was an intruder in his apartment, but claimed he then blacked out and didn’t know if he sexually assaulted her.

Andreas Erazo leaves State Superior Court Judge David Baumanâ€™s courtroom Friday, May 31, 2019, after he was sentenced to a life prison term for the murder of 11-year-old Abbiegail Smith.

Faced with the possibility of life in prison without the possibility of parole, Erazo later pleaded guilty to murder and aggravated sexual assault.

Because the appellate judges sent the case back to the lower court for Erazo to be given the opportunity to withdraw his guilty plea, they did not reach any conclusions on the defendant’s contention that his sentence was excessive.

Abbiegail went missing from her family’s apartment in the Hancock Arms complex in Keansburg on July 12, 2017.

Because the girl’s mother reported she believed her daughter had gone to the apartment upstairs from theirs, where Erazo lived, police went there twice and obtained Erazo’s consent to search it, to no avail.

The next day, police searching the neighborhood found Abbigail’s body, wrapped in a futon cover, on a rooftop outside Erazo’s bedroom. She had been stabbed to death, her hands and feet bound with computer cords, and most of her clothing removed. Erazo’s DNA later implicated him in the girl’s rape.

Upon discovery of the body, police picked up Erazo and brought him to the Keansburg police station for questioning about what he believed to be a missing persons investigation, the appellate panel said in its ruling.

Detective Wayne Raynor of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and Keansburg Detective Joseph Jankowski questioned Erazo for about an hour and a half about his whereabouts the previous day into the morning, without advising him of his rights to remain silent and have an attorney present, the ruling said. Erazo told them about going to the bank and taking a walk on a wooded trail for hours.

When the detectives left the interview room, they learned a witness had reported seeing Abbiegail entering Erazo’s apartment with someone fitting Erazo’s description, the appellate judges noted.

After learning that, the detectives no longer considered Erazo to be merely a witness, but they never told him he was going to be questioned in what was now a homicide, the appellate judges said.

State Superior Court Judge David F. Bauman listens to Carol Bennett as she addresses the court during the sentencing for Andreas Erazo who pled guilty to murdering her daughter Abbiegail Smith. Erazo was sentenced Friday, May 31, 2019, to a life prison term for the murder of the 11-year-old girl in Keansburg.

Although the detectives at that point read Erazo his rights, and Erazo acknowledged verbally and in writing that he understood them, they did not advise him that his earlier statement, given before he was advised his rights, could not be used against him, the judges said.

The judges ruled that for the first statement to be admissible, Erazo should have first been advised of his rights because it was clear he was in custody, having been driven to the police station and only allowed to leave the interview room to use the bathroom and smoke a cigarette while accompanied by an officer.

Raynor and Jankowski proceeded to further question Erazo about his whereabouts, using his first statement to point out inconsistencies in his story. He then confessed to stabbing Abbiegail, although he claimed it was an accident because he believed her to be an intruder.

When confronted by Raynor that Abbiegail was found unclothed from the waist down, “which usually meant that something sexual had occurred,’’ Erazo responded he didn’t recall anything sexual happening, but told the detectives he may have blacked out, the ruling noted.

Erazo also matter-of-factly described for the detectives binding Abbiegail's hands with a power cord from a computer, tying the cord around her hands "like I was tying a shoe.''

The appellate judges, in ruling the confession inadmissible, said the detectives conducted two custodial interrogations while withholding from the defendant his “true status,’’ before reading him his Miranda rights.

Andreas Erazo is shown in Monmouth County Superior Court Judge David F. Bauman’s courtroom on Monday, August 20, 2018. He is charged with the rape and murder of Abbiegail Smith in Atlantic Highlands.

The detectives “exploited the information from the first to extract a confession in the second,’’ the judges said. And the detectives undermined the significance of the Miranda warnings that anything Erazo told them could be used against him, “by telling him they were there to help him and that the video of his statement was to benefit defendant and would not be seen by others,’’ the appellate ruling said.

“The failure to administer Miranda warnings before the first custodial interrogation was not remedied by the warnings given before the second because the warnings and gravity of the offense in question were minimized and defendant had already provided information that was used against him to extract a confession,’’ the appellate judges wrote.

“Raynor telling defendant immediately prior to administering the warnings that he had to provide them only because they were in a police station clearly minimized the significance of defendant’s waiver, especially when considering defendant’s age, lack of a high school education, minimal lack of experience with the criminal justice system, and his mental health issues, as well as the many hours he already spent secure inside the police station,’’ the appellate ruling said. “Specifically, prior to administering the warnings, Raynor learned from the first interview that defendant was only a teenager and suffered from mental health issues for which he would self-medicate and self-harm, including attempting suicide.’’

The detectives only revealed to Erazo “deep into the second interview the reason for their interrogation was ‘it’s a little bit worse than’ inquiring about a missing person,’’ the judges wrote.

“They did so knowing the defendant was their prime suspect, if not before the first interview, certainly before they questioned him the second time, when they knew that a witness had seen the victim with a person detectives believed to be the defendant the evening she went missing and that the material the victim was discovered wrapped in originated from defendant’s apartment,’’ the ruling said.

Erazo currently is at New Jersey State Prison in Trenton.

