Admitted killer made to attend sentencing involuntarily

Jordan Fouts, The Elkhart Truth, Ind.
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Haley Smith
    Canadian cyclist

Jul. 15—GOSHEN — Relatives of an engaged couple who were slain in February at a pizza place wanted the killer to hear their pain, whether or not he wanted to listen.

Jose Benitez-Tilley, 20, was sentenced Thursday to two simultaneous 65-year prison terms after pleading guilty to the murders of 22-year-old Haley Smith and 37-year-old Dustin Carr. The pair were shot and killed while working the closing shift at a Papa John's restaurant in Elkhart on Feb. 12.

Recommended Stories