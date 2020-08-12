An admitted KKK leader has been sentenced to 6 years in prison after driving a truck through a crowd of protesters in June

Harry Rogers, a self-proclaimed Ku Klux Klan leader, was sentenced to six years in prison on Monday, after driving into a crowd of protesters in June.

A Virginia man who boasted of his Ku Klux Klan rank was sentenced to six years in prison after driving his pickup truck into a crowd of protesters demonstrating against police violence.

Court records show that Harry Rogers, 37, was convicted of six misdemeanors, and still faces three additional felony charges.

Prosecutors said Rogers drove "recklessly" down the median of a road, then "drove up to the protesters, revved the engine, and drove into the protesters."

Rogers later reportedly told police he was a KKK leader, and officers found KKK paraphernalia in his home, along with weapons and ammunition.

Harry Rogers, 37, was convicted by a judge of six misdemeanors, including four counts of assault and battery, one count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident, and one count of destruction of property.

Rogers still faces three felony counts of attempted malicious wounding, court records show. He has not yet registered a plea on those charges.

Henrico County prosecutors alleged that Rogers was driving "recklessly" down the median of a local road where protesters were marching, then "drove up to the protesters, revved the engine, and drove into the protesters."

No one was killed or seriously wounded in the attack, but three people were injured, according to prosecutors.

The protesters were demonstrating against racism and police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's May 25 death in police custody in Minneapolis.

The Virginia protest was one of countless others that sprang up across the country in the weeks and months since Floyd's death.

Prosecutors said Rogers was a KKK leader "by his own admission and by a cursory glance at social media."

Rogers had boasted of his KKK rank to police at the scene, and officers who searched his home and vehicle found a KKK robe, a "Klan Bible," a white power flag, and a number of weapons and ammunition, according to WTVR-TV.

The office also charged him with four hate crimes, but the judge ruled that those charges didn't apply because the victims were white, according to WTVR-TV.

