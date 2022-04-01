Admitted meth dealer gets 20-year prison sentence

Mar. 31—GOSHEN — Lee Sims, 43, was handed down a 20-year prison sentence on a Level 2 felony charge of dealing in a Schedule II controlled substance during Elkhart County Circuit Court proceedings Thursday morning.

Sims, who was sentenced by Judge Michael Christofeno, had initially been facing multiple drug-related charges stemming from two separate cases, though all but one count, the Level 2 felony, were later thrown out as part of a plea agreement accepted by the court back in early March.

According to court documents, the Level 2 felony charge of dealing in a Schedule II controlled substance stems from Sims' arrest in Elkhart County back in May of 2019 involving the dealing of methamphetamine with a prior conviction for dealing cocaine.

Prior to his sentencing Thursday, Sims was granted an opportunity to issue a final statement regarding his case, noting that he is remorseful and ready to take responsibility for his past actions.

"I want to first say, I want to apologize to the state," Sims told the court. "I've been in this courtroom a couple times. I want to apologize to you, Your Honor. I know better. I'm older now. I'm not a young kid anymore. And as I said, I've been struggling with my drug addiction. It has been causing me to get into situations that I am before the court with today. But at the end of the day, I know right from wrong.

"I want to thank the court for granting me this opportunity, and not forcing me, taking me to trial and giving me close to 100 years," Sims added, referencing his plea agreement. "I can see the light of day, and come back, and prove to myself, and my family, and not only the court, that I'm a better person, and I can do better, and I will do better."

As sentenced under his plea agreement, Sims will serve 20 years at the Indiana Department of Correction with five years suspended and five years on reporting probation for the Level 2 felony.

Story continues

Of the total sentence, 10 years will be served at the IDOC, with the remaining five to be served on alternative placement at Michiana Community Corrections.

In addition, Sims was also ordered to pay court costs; fined $8,000, which was then suspended; ordered to pay a $200 drug interdiction fee; ordered to reimburse the Elkhart County Public Defender Fund the sum of $500; ordered to provide a DNA sample at his cost if he has not yet done so; and ordered to have an addictions evaluation and follow up with any recommended treatment.

Following Sims' sentencing, Judge Christofeno wished him well, and encouraged him to thank his attorney, Christopher Crawford, for helping him to secure a very favorable plea agreement.

"Mr. Sims, I can assure you, I have accepted this, and I am bound by this, but you should thank Mr. Crawford for his efforts, because had you not accepted this (plea agreement), had you been found guilty, you would have been doing much more than 20 years, and you and I both know that," Christofeno said. "So, this is a huge break for you. Do not come back to see me. Get through this sentence and go take care of your family."

JOSE D. LOPEZ JR.

An Elkhart man facing multiple drug-related charges appeared in Elkhart County Circuit Court briefly Thursday for a hearing regarding his case.

Jose D. Lopez Jr., 34, was arrested on a warrant back in July of 2020 and is charged with dealing methamphetamine in an amount of 10 or more grams, a Level 2 felony. His charges also include misdemeanor possession of marijuana and two counts of misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.

Lopez Jr. was also arrested on a warrant charging him with possession of methamphetamine in an amount of 28 or more grams, a Level 3 felony, according to court documents.

During Thursday's hearing, Judge Christofeno confirmed the date of Lopez Jr.'s upcoming trial status conference as June 2, and the date of his jury trial as June 27.