Admitted pornographer sentenced for producing child sexual abuse materials he shared

Feb. 23—WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man who admitted to possessing and producing child sexual abuse materials when he took explicit pictures of a girl he shared online with others was sentenced Thursday.

John Henry Dale, 26, of West River Street, apologized and said he did "everything in his power" to be a good human before Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. sentenced him to seven-to-14 years in state prison followed by 14 years probation on 248 counts consisting of photographing or filming a child engaged in sex acts, child pornography and dissemination of children engaged in sex acts. Dale pled guilty to the charges Nov. 14.

Dale's attorney, Joseph T. Grochal, requested a sentence to allow his client to remain at the county correctional facility in addition to the 394 days he has already served.

Assistant District Attorney Carly Hislop requested, due to Dale taking inappropriate pictures of a 6-year-old girl he shared with four or five others online, a higher sentence.

Dale was arrested in January 2022 when county Det. Charles Balogh and West Hazleton police Det. Richard Naprava, members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, traced Cyber tips to his West River Street residence.

When detectives knocked on the door announcing their presence, Dale attempted to delete lewd images from his cellular phone, which he later hid under a couch, court records say.

Balogh said the search warrant to Dale's residence was expedited when they found out he was in contact with a 6-year-old girl.

After finding lewd images and videos and able to recover deleted files, Balogh said inappropriate pictures of the girl were found on Dale's electronic devices.

Dale only became cooperative when he was confronted with the images he attempted to delete, including the inappropriate pictures of the girl, Balogh said.

Dale must register his address for 25 years as a sex offender under the state's Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.