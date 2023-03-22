Admitted rapist indicted in Boyd

Mar. 22—CATLETTSBURG — A man who court records show told police he was a rapist after he was accused of sexually abusing an Alzheimer's patient was indicted this week by a Boyd County grand jury.

Nathaniel R. Lesniak, 26, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree sexual abuse.

According to court records, Lesniak walked into the victim's room on March 12, pulled down her pants and sexually abused her. When the victim tried to fight back, police said Lesniak punched her in the stomach.

If convicted, Lesniak could face up to five years in prison and would be required to register as a sex offender.

An indictment is merely a formal accusation and is not an indication of guilt. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The following people were also indicted this week:

—William F. Fluty, 56, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of second-offense simple possession of meth and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Danny L. Tackett, 38, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of auto theft between $1,000 and $10,000 in value and one count of identity theft.

—Lanas A. Potter, 36, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on a sole count of theft between $10,000 and $1 million in value.

—Christopher Hughes, 35, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-offense DUI, one count of first-degree wanton endangerment and three traffic violations.

—John D. Waugh, 47, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of second-degree fleeing or evading police and one count of first-offense simple possession of meth.

—James A. Tolbert, 26, of Grayson, and James A. Willis, 36, of Ironton, were indicted on a sole count of first-offense simple possession of meth.

