Admitted thief receives suspended sentence

Sep. 15—A Kalispell man who admitted to stealing from a Fifth Avenue East shed in April earned a suspended three year sentence with the state Department of Corrections last month.

Nathaniel Ray Warner, 25, pleaded guilty to a single felony count of theft in Flathead County District Court in late June. Sticking to the terms of the deal struck with prosecutors, Judge Dan Wilson handed down the suspended sentence on Aug. 25, giving Warner credit for 37 days of time served.

Kalispell Police officers picked up Warner during a traffic stop about 5:28 p.m., April 17 after investigating a break-in at a shed earlier that day. Reviewing surveillance footage of the theft, officers recognized Warner as one of the men taking items from the outbuilding, court documents said.

During the traffic stop, officers spotted a set of arrows inside Warner's vehicle, an item determined as stolen from the shed by investigators, court documents said.

Under questioning, Warner allegedly admitted to ransacking the shed with another man. He acknowledged stealing the arrows, a rifle, a fly-fishing rod and a tool case, according to court documents.

While that case worked its way through the court system, authorities busted Warner for allegedly stealing a vehicle and trying to sell a catalytic converter in May. As part of the plea agreement that led to his sentencing on the April break-in, prosecutors agreed to abstain from filing charges related to the vehicle theft.

They also agreed to hold off on filing a drug possession charge against Warner, according to court documents.

