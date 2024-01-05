ADN Politics podcast: The Alaska political stories we're watching in 2024

Jan. 5—Host Elizabeth Harball talks with ADN journalists and others about some of Alaska's biggest news stories. Subscribe here or wherever you listen to podcasts.

The New Year has arrived, bringing with it an election year and the next Alaska legislative session. In this episode, host Elizabeth Harball talks to Daily News reporters Iris Samuels and Sean Maguire about the top storylines we're tracking in 2024 — from continued battles over education funding and ranked choice voting to notable people and issues on the ballot in November.

Host: Elizabeth Harball. Guests: Iris Samuels and Sean Maguire. Produced by Evan Phillips, Elizabeth Harball and Zachariah Hughes Editor: David Hulen.

