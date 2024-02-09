ADN Politics podcast: How serious is Alaska's natural gas crisis, really?

Feb. 9—Host Elizabeth Harball talks with ADN journalists and others about some of Alaska's biggest news stories. Subscribe here or wherever you listen to podcasts.

A recent cold snap in Southcentral Alaska raised the profile of a looming problem for the region: Natural gas from Cook Inlet powers a big chunk of Alaska, including Anchorage, the Kenai Peninsula and the Mat-Su — but energy companies say that gas won't be available for much longer. How is that possible, in a state that has enormous gas reserves? And what does that mean for future energy bills?

Anchorage Daily News reporter Alex DeMarban has been covering this issue, and speaks with host Elizabeth Harball to answer these and other burning questions.

Host: Elizabeth Harball. Guest: Alex Demarban. Produced by Evan Phillips, Elizabeth Harball and Zachariah Hughes Editor: David Hulen.

