Adnan Syed’s attorney, Erica Suter, speaks with reporters after his 1999 murder conviction was overturned.

Adnan Syed’s attorney, Erica Suter, spoke with reporters after his 1999 murder conviction was overturned. Syed had been imprisoned for 23 years and undisclosed evidence helped to overturn his murder conviction. His case shot to fame when the popular podcast, “Serial”, covered his story.

SUTER: “This hidden evidence established that other people had threatened Hae’s life - had hid in her car in places known to them. Under the law, prosecutors should have disclosed this evidence to Adhan so he could defend himself, but they did not. If that evidence had been disclosed, perhaps Adnan would not have missed his high school graduation or his pre-med plans or 23 years of birthdays, holidays, family gatherings, community events everyday moments of joy. And I want to add perhaps the real killers would have been brought to justice. Today, Adnan Syed is 41 years old. He is a thoughtful, devout, compassionate, man who is grateful that he can start rebuilding his free life.”