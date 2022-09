The Associated Press

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) Alabama scored on a long touchdown pass, a pick-six and a blocked punt. Bryce Young passed for three touchdowns and rushed for a fourth, Will Anderson Jr. scored on an interception return and No. 2 Alabama rolled to a 63-7 victory over Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday. The Crimson Tide (3-0) scored on offense, defense and special teams in the first six minutes and raced to a 28-0 first-quarter lead.