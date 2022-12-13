Adnoc Is Said to Pick Lead Banks for Mega IPO of Gas Unit

(Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. has chosen banks to lead an initial public offering of its natural gas business next year, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Most Read from Bloomberg

State-owned Adnoc picked Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Bank of America Corp. and First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC as joint global coordinators of the proposed share sale, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

The deal is set to become one of Abu Dhabi’s largest-ever listings. Adnoc announced last month it will combine its liquefied natural gas and gas-processing arms in a new unit. It said it will sell a minority share of the business, to be called Adnoc Gas, through an Abu Dhabi IPO in 2023.

Deliberations are ongoing, and details of the potential listing could change, the people said. Adnoc is also inviting banks to pitch for bookrunner roles on the offering, the people said.

Representatives for Adnoc, Goldman Sachs and Bank of America declined to comment. A spokesperson for FAB didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

Adnoc Gas will be one of the world’s largest gas-processing entities with a capacity of 10 billion cubic feet a day across eight onshore and offshore sites. It will have a pipeline network of more than 3,250 kilometers (2,019 miles).

Japan’s Mitsui & Co., BP Plc and TotalEnergies SE own stakes in Adnoc’s LNG arm, while its gas processing business counts Total, Shell Plc and Thailand’s PTT Pcl as minority shareholders.

(Updates with Goldman Sachs response in sixth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.