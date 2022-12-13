Adnoc Is Said to Pick Lead Banks for Mega IPO of Gas Unit

Dinesh Nair, Swetha Gopinath and Anthony Di Paola
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. has chosen banks to lead an initial public offering of its natural gas business next year, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Most Read from Bloomberg

State-owned Adnoc picked Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Bank of America Corp. and First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC as joint global coordinators of the proposed share sale, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

The deal is set to become one of Abu Dhabi’s largest-ever listings. Adnoc announced last month it will combine its liquefied natural gas and gas-processing arms in a new unit. It said it will sell a minority share of the business, to be called Adnoc Gas, through an Abu Dhabi IPO in 2023.

Deliberations are ongoing, and details of the potential listing could change, the people said. Adnoc is also inviting banks to pitch for bookrunner roles on the offering, the people said.

Representatives for Adnoc, Goldman Sachs and Bank of America declined to comment. A spokesperson for FAB didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

Adnoc Gas will be one of the world’s largest gas-processing entities with a capacity of 10 billion cubic feet a day across eight onshore and offshore sites. It will have a pipeline network of more than 3,250 kilometers (2,019 miles).

Japan’s Mitsui & Co., BP Plc and TotalEnergies SE own stakes in Adnoc’s LNG arm, while its gas processing business counts Total, Shell Plc and Thailand’s PTT Pcl as minority shareholders.

(Updates with Goldman Sachs response in sixth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Bank of America Expects $10 Billion in India Green Deals in 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- India could attract close to $10 billion in renewable energy investment in 2023, a bright spot as public markets remain largely shut to big-ticket capital raising, according to Bank of America Corp.’s top executives in the country.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignSam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion Energ

  • Oil Giants Set to Slash Overseas Growth Plans, Evercore Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil giants are poised to halve their international spending growth next year in response to lower crude prices, dealing another blow to a global market already facing a slowdown in production from US shale fields. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on RatesSam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesTesla St

  • Argentina gets $689 million from Brazil development bank for Vaca Muerta pipeline

    Argentina has secured financing of $689 million from Brazilian state development bank BNDES for the second stage of a crucial natural gas pipeline in the huge Vaca Muerta shale region, energy secretary Flavia Royon said on Monday. The pipeline, which will hugely increase the country's gas transport capacity, will help Argentina "to achieve energy self-sufficiency, deepen regional exports and develop LNG (liquefied natural gas) projects," Royon told business leaders in the capital Buenos Aires. The first stage of the gas pipeline, which will link Vaca Muerta in the Patagonian province of Neuquen with the area near capital Buenos Aires, will be finished in June 2023.

  • Bank of Montreal Drops on $2.3 Billion Stock Sale to Hit Capital Hurdle

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Montreal, which is working to close the largest acquisition in its history, is selling C$3.15 billion ($2.33 billion) in equity to make sure it can meet capital requirements that Canadian regulators unexpectedly raised last week.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on RatesSam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Fi

  • Tesla Stock Extends Declines as Broader Markets Rise

    Shares of Tesla fell Tuesday, extending recent declines even as broader markets rose. The electric automaker's stock was recently down 4%, among the S 500's worst performers. The shares are off more than 50% this year, while the S 500 has fallen some 15%; if they close below at or below $158.34, they company will end the day with a market capitalization below $500 billion for the first time since November 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Some shareholders have lately expressed frustrati

  • OPEC Keeps Oil Supply Forecasts Steady Despite Russian Oil-Price Cap

    The group’s latest forecasts suggest it sees little reason to expect Russian crude-oil production to be badly hit by the latest Western sanctions targeting Russia’s oil revenues.

  • OPEC Urges Caution as It Cuts First-Quarter Oil Demand Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC urged “vigilance and caution” on its members as it reduced estimates for the amount of crude the group will need to pump in the coming months.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on RatesMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingSam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeThe Organization

  • Byju’s Lenders Seek Quicker Part-Payment of $1.2 Billion Loan

    (Bloomberg) -- A group of creditors to Byju’s, India’s most valuable startup, has asked the company to immediately repay part of a $1.2 billion loan they recently bought into as they renegotiate terms of the debt, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignSam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Two top-tier chipmakers stand out as screaming buys for the new year, while another widely held semiconductor stock is facing a mountain of headwinds.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 10 Years on Dividends Alone

    Investing in stocks can make you money in two primary ways. Many stocks also deliver additional returns by paying dividends. Here are three stocks that could double your money in 10 years on dividends alone.

  • Inflation at 7.1%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Beat This Rate

    The official CPI report, released this morning, came in at 7.1% for the month of November, compared to the 7.3% expectations. The beat will give confidence to investors, and the major indexes are showing solid gains in reaction. Meanwhile, the Central Bank’s decision makers are convened for the final FOMC meeting of the year, and are widely expected to institute another interest rate hike – Chairman Jerome Powell has already indicated that we need to see more pain from high rates before inflatio

  • FTX CEO's bewilderment that company used QuickBooks for its accounting echoes a scene in 'Breaking Bad'

    During a congressional hearing, FTX CEO John J. Ray III said FTX used accounting tool QuickBooks, an unusual move for a multibillion-dollar company.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Remarkable Growth Stocks Down 86% to 95% That Can Double Your Money in 2023

    A peak 38% decline in the Nasdaq Composite has set these innovative growth stocks up for a bounce-back year.

  • Binance Withdrawals Surge as Concerns About Its Reserve Report Spook Traders

    Binance endured $902 million of net outflows in the past 24 hours, according to data by Nansen.

  • FTX fallout continues with Bankman-Fried arrest. But where is former Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison?

    The FTX founder is in the spotlight following his arrest, but attention is also focused on the whereabouts of former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison

  • Sam Bankman-Fried and other FTX staff allegedly had ‘Wirefraud’ chat group

    Chat group on the platform Signal was reportedly used to send end-to-end encrypted information about FTX and its hedge fund

  • Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon reportedly hiding in Serbia

    South Korean prosecutors said Monday that fugitive crypto executive Do Kwon is hiding in Serbia, according to reports.

  • The bear market in stocks is entering its final phase, and the next chapter has nothing to do with the Fed or inflation, Morgan Stanley says

    "We recall a similar set up in August 2008 from an EPS standpoint to remind investors the market usually takes longer to price such earnings declines."

  • 5 things FTX did with its money — including customer assets — according to its new CEO

    As FTX continues to be unwound, its new CEO is set to tell Congress at least five things he knows the company did with the money from clients and investors.

  • ‘Chinese Stocks Are Primed for a Multi-Quarter Recovery’: Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Names to Buy

    Is China's zero-Covid strategy finally over? While most Western nations have prioritized a return to normal and an end to COVID pandemic restrictions, China was the standout for maintaining its strongly restrictive lockdown policies. But there is mounting evidence that Beijing is looking for a way to back off from the lockdowns – and Chinese policymakers appear to be edging toward reopening their economy. That’s good news for investors, as a pullback from the zero-COVID controls in such major ci