Adobe brings content attribution tools to PhotoShop

Frederic Lardinois
·1 min read

Adobe is launching new tools in beta today to help creatives ensure that their work isn't stolen and for the public to see how images were created (and potentially manipulated). The company, together with a set of partners, first launched its Content Authenticity Initiative two years ago. Today's work expands on this mission to preserve provenance and attribution data for digital content in order to combat misinformation and brings it directly into PhotoShop.

Specifically, Adobe is launching what it calls 'content credentials.' This includes an opt-in feature in Photoshop that cryptographically signs the metadata and edit history of content credentials-enabled images, as well as the automatic download of content credentials from Adobe Stock, the company's stock imagery service. As you edit photos in Photoshop, the application will automatically update the edit history -- including the use of AI tools -- and a list of assets you used to create your images in the background.

Image Credits: Adobe

Creatives can also link their social media profiles to crypto wallet addresses from within Photoshop and connect their wallets to Behance, for example.

For consumers, Adobe is now making it easier to see content credentials thanks to its new Verify site.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Shiba Inu Coin – Daily Tech Analysis – October 26th, 2021

    Following another breakout day on Monday, avoiding sub-$0.000040 levels would give the bulls a run at $0.000050…

  • Shiba Inu Coin – Daily Tech Analysis – October 25th, 2021

    After a breakout week, a move back through to $0.000040 levels would give the bulls a run at $0.000050 levels on the day.

  • This Free App Can Shorten Your Wait Time When You're Re-Entering the U.S.

    Do you want to spend less time at the airport? This mobile app allows you to wait in a shorter line -- and it's completely free to use.

  • macOS Monterey is now live

    Arriving today, as a free update on compatible systems, macOS 12 Monterey (in part) introduces some key features introduced in an era of remote work -- and life. Last year, Apple added the ability to host up to 32 people on a call, which certainly opens things up, but as it stands, there’s no “FaceTime for Business.” Apple’s video calling app gets some key upgrades this time around.

  • Tesla pulls its new Full Self-Driving beta due to software 'issues'

    U.S. electric car maker Tesla Inc on Sunday rolled back the latest version of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta software, less than a day after its release, after users complained of false collision warnings and other issues. The setback comes as Tesla is under regulatory scrutiny over the safety of its semi-autonomous driving technology, which it calls "FSD." Tesla did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.

  • Elon Musk says 'issues' have forced Tesla to pull its latest full self-driving beta

    Tesla's latest Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta software 10.3 has been pulled shortly after it was released, with CEO Elon Musk citing "some issues."

  • Tesla Hits Speed Bump With Self-Driving Software

    Tesla rolled back the latest version of its autonomous driving software, called full self driving, or FSD. The decision will lead to questions about the rollout. It could also lead to some stock market volatility Monday.

  • GPs think older patients cannot handle health apps on phones

    Older patients are being excluded from beneficial health technology because “ageist” doctors presume they cannot work a smartphone, research has suggested.

  • Recap: No. 10 Washington women’s volleyball extends winning streak to eight after sweep of No. 15 Stanford

    Pac-12 Networks’ AJ Kanell recaps No. 10 Washington women’s volleyball 3-0 victory over No. 15 Stanford on Sunday, Oct. 24 in Seattle. The Huskies move to 15-3 overall and 8-2 in conference, while the Cardinal drops to 12-6 overall and 7-3 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 women’s volleyball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 women’s volleyball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • Adobe brings Photoshop and Illustrator to the web

    Adobe has announced that it's taken "a major step forward for collaboration" by bringing its Photoshop and Illustrator apps to the web.

  • Tesla withdraws self-driving beta over software issues

    Elon Musk says Tesla is rolling back its latest self-driving car software after a series of issues.

  • Recap: No. 8 UCLA women's soccer, Washington State ties 1-1 in Pullman

    Pac-12 Networks' Greg Heister recaps No. 8 UCLA women's soccer 1-1 tie against Washington State on the Palouse on Sunday, Oct. 24. UCLA moves to 13-0-3 overall and 5-0-3 in conference, while WSU moves to 10-2-4 overall and 4-1-3 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 women's soccer this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 women's soccer to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • Oregon State's B.J. Baylor named Pac-12 Football Offensive Player of the Week

    Oregon State running back B.J. Baylor named Pac-12 Football Offensive Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva for Week Eight, for Monday, Oct. 25. Baylor finished with 152 yards and one touchdown in a 42-34 victory against Utah. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • Adobe adds automatic sky and subject masking to Lightroom

    New tools are coming to Lightroom today.

  • Learn what happens after you sell your startup at TC Sessions: SaaS on Wednesday

    Seems like the goal of every startup is to exit via IPO, and if you can't do that, by way of acquisition. Panelists include Monica Sarbu, who founded a startup called Packetbeat in 2013, which she sold to Elastic in 2015. Today, he runs two startup, Harness and Traceable, and also founded the venture capital firm, Unusual Ventures.

  • Adobe's Behance adds support for NFTs and paid subscriptions

    At its annual MAX conference, Adobe today announced a number of interesting updates to its Behance portfolio site for creatives. According to Adobe over 160 million people visited the site in the last year and viewed the work of the creatives on the site over 2.25 billion times. Maybe the most headline-grabbing feature Adobe is adding is the ability to better showcase NFT artwork on the site.

  • Data platform Y42 raises $31M

    Berlin-based low-code data platform Y42 today announced that it has raised a $31 million Series A funding round co-led by Atomico and Insight Partners. La Famiglia, which led the company's seed round, and Data Community Fund also participated in this round, which brings the company's total funding to date to just under $34 million. Y42 wants to provide its users with an end-to-end data platform that can replace the various tools they are using today to integrate, transform, orchestrate and visualize their data.

  • Is TikTok Just as Bad as Facebook for Spreading Misinformation?

    Drug cartels, white supremacists and anti-vaxxers roam the video app aimed at a youth audience

  • Routine is a new productivity app that combines task management and notes

    It’s a brand new take on to-do lists as it combines both tasks, non-actionable notes and a daily planner. Right now, Routine is an app for macOS and iOS that works with your Google account. After setting up your account, Routine helps you figure out “what am I supposed to do right now?” at any point in time.

  • Wefight answers questions about chronic illness with its virtual assistant

    Meet Wefight, a French startup that has developed more than a dozen apps to help people suffering from chronic illness. The startup recently raised an $11.6 million (€10 million) funding round from Digital Health Ventures and Impact Partners, as well as existing investors Investir&+ and BADGE’s business angels. Wefight has developed a different app for each chronic illness.