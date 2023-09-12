Adobe, others join White House's voluntary commitments on AI

Diane Bartz
·1 min read
0
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Artificial Intelligence words

By Diane Bartz

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Adobe, IBM, Nvidia and five other firms have signed President Joe Biden's voluntary commitments governing artificial intelligence, which requires steps such as watermarking AI-generated content, the White House said.

The original commitments, which were announced in July, were aimed at ensuring that AI's considerable power was not used for destructive purposes. Google, OpenAI and OpenAI partner Microsoft signed onto the commitments in July.

"The president has been clear: harness the benefits of AI, manage the risks, and move fast – very fast," White House chief of staff Jeff Zients said in a statement. "And we are doing just that by partnering with the private sector and pulling every lever we have to get this done."

The other five companies signing on to the commitments are Palantir, Stability, Salesforce, Scale and Cohere.

The step is seen as a stopgap given that Congress has held discussions on potential AI legislation but little has been introduced and nothing significant has become law.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia, IBM, Salesforce agree to rules to prevent AI harms: White House

    Nvidia, IBM, and Salesforce have joined a number of firms seeking to mitigate the potential risks of AI.

  • Here's how workers can show off their AI skills

    Workers may wonder if their résumés should showcase their AI skills. They should, experts say, and here’s how to do it.

  • IBM rolls out new generative AI features and models

    Fighting for relevance in the growing -- and ultra-competitive -- AI space, IBM this week introduced new generative AI models and capabilities across its recently launched Watsonx data science platform. The new models, called the Granite series models, appear to be standard large language models (LLMs) along the lines of OpenAI's GPT-4 and ChatGPT, capable of summarizing, analyzing and generating text. "These new IBM Granite series models have been developed using ... curated, enterprise-quality data rather than publicly scraped data," Chopra said.

  • OpenAI will host its first developer conference on November 6

    OpenAI will host a developer conference -- its first ever -- on November 6, the company announced today. At the one-day OpenAI DevDay event, which will feature a keynote address and breakout sessions led by members of OpenAI’s technical staff, OpenAI said in a blog post that it'll preview "new tools and exchange ideas" -- but left the rest to the imagination. News of GPT-5, the presumed name of OpenAI's next flagship generative AI model, is unlikely -- OpenAI CEO Sam Altman confirmed in April that OpenAI wasn't training GPT-5 and "wouldn't for some time."

  • Google will require political ads 'prominently disclose' their AI-generated aspects

    Google will begin enforcing a rule that requires advertisers clearly label their AI-altered political ads ahead of a contentious 2024 presidential election season.

  • Google wants an invisible digital watermark to bring transparency to AI art

    Google took a step towards transparency in AI-generated images today. Google DeepMind announced SynthID, a watermarking / identification tool for generative art. The company says the technology embeds a digital watermark, invisible to the human eye, directly onto an image’s pixels. SynthID is rolling out first to “a limited number” of customers using Imagen, Google’s art generator available on its suite of cloud-based AI tools.

  • DeepMind partners with Google Cloud to watermark AI-generated images

    In partnership with Google Cloud, Google DeepMind (Google's AI research division) is launching a tool for watermarking and identifying AI-generated images — but only images created by Google's image-generating model. The tool, called SynthID and available in beta for select users of Vertex AI (Google's platform for building AI apps and models) embeds a digital watermark directly into the pixels of an image -- making it ostensibly imperceptible to the human eye but detectable by an algorithm. SynthID only supports Imagen, Google's text-to-image model, which is exclusively available in Vertex AI.

  • Meta's customizable Quest avatars get a lot more inclusive

    Meta has rolled out software update v57 for its Quest headsets, and one of the biggest changes it brings is giving you the ability to make your avatar a better representative of what you truly look like.

  • Apple's launch day iPhone 15s may originate from India

    A small number of Apple's iPhone 15 models could be manufactured in India for the first time.

  • The Rock's go-to energy drinks are under $2 a can 'til midnight — save up to 40%

    Shared one fan: "This is the best energy drink I've ever had."

  • TikTok Shop officially launches in the U.S.

    After months of testing, TikTok has finally launched its e-commerce product, TikTok Shop, in the U.S — where it has more than 150 million users. TikTok has been testing its e-commerce initative in the U.S. since last November. Bytedance has been experimenting with different formats of shopping in various markets such as the U.K. and many Southeast Asian countries.

  • 10 inmates have died this year at Georgia’s Fulton County Jail. Is a new facility the solution?

    There is growing alarm about Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail after the 10th inmate death at the facility this year amid an ongoing DOJ probe into longtime issues of overcrowding and sanitation. But critics say jail leadership doesn’t want to fix the issues because they have ulterior motives, which includes a new $2B facility.

  • AI app Character.ai is catching up to ChatGPT in the US

    Character.ai, the AI app maker that lets users design their own AI characters, is catching up to ChatGPT in terms of mobile app usage. According to a recent analysis by market intelligence firm Similarweb, the iOS and Android apps for the a16z-backed Character.ai are now seeing 4.2 million monthly active users in the U.S., compared with nearly 6 million monthly U.S. actives for ChatGPT's mobile apps. In fact, the average mobile app has a 30-day retention rate of 3% to 4%, and uninstall rates are above 40% after 30 days, per data from mobile marketing firm Appsflyer.

  • Dogged by brother Travis, dissed by daughters, debating CTE 'tradeoffs': 8 can't-miss moments of the Jason Kelce documentary

    Director Don Argott takes us inside his buzzy documentary about football's most endearing family. "Sometimes the documentary gods hand you a gift."

  • People's Panic Meter, waiver wire pickups and Aaron Rodgers devastating injury

    In an emergency addition to the pod, Matt Harmon opens the show by reacting to Aaron Rodgers' devastating injury on Monday Night Football. Harmon and Andy Behrens then react to the People's Panic Meter mailbag and provide top waiver wire pickups for the week.

  • Ascento’s robots aid overstretched security guards

    Ascento is stepping into the gap with autonomous security patrolling robots called Ascento Guards. Distinguished by their wheel-leg design that can cover a variety of terrain, Ascent’s security patrolling robots are currently deployed on large industrial sites and perform repetitive tasks like perimeter checks, sending alerts to human security guards when needed. The company says that they have covered 3,000 kilometers for outdoor security since early this year.

  • California bill to ban driverless autonomous trucks goes to Newsom's desk

    In a blow to the autonomous trucking industry, the California Senate passed a bill Monday that requires a trained human safety operator to be present any time a self-driving, heavy-duty vehicle operates on public roads in the state. AB 316, which passed the senate floor with 36 votes in favor and two against, still needs to be signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom before it becomes law. Newsom has a reputation for being friendly to the tech industry, and is expected to veto AB 316.

  • What is ‘body grief’? Women on TikTok get real about mourning their ‘old’ bodies

    Women on TikTok are getting candid about their struggles with "body grief." The post What is ‘body grief’? Women on TikTok get real about mourning their ‘old’ bodies appeared first on In The Know.

  • The Morning After: AI-generated Drake and The Weeknd track won’t be winning a Grammy

    The biggest news stories this morning: AI-generated Drake and The Weeknd track won’t be winning a Grammy, The best cheap Windows laptops, Uber could launch a service similar to TaskRabbit.

  • Garrett Wilson's spectacular TD is strong early candidate for catch of the NFL season in stunning Jets win

    Wilson's going to give whichever quarterback he's playing with a chance to make a play.