New Adobe Photoshop Feature to Support NFT Verification on Marketplaces

The creator of the world’s most popular digital creators software, Adobe, is angling toward non-fungible tokens.

A new feature on Adobe Photoshop will allow artists to prove they are the the creators of artwork on NFT marketplaces, according to an Adobe blog post.

Content Credentials, as the feature is called, can capture identity data as an image is edited on the software, and store it as metadata. The feature is optional, and the company has launched a website where the credential metadata of images can be verified.

Users can link their Adobe accounts, and Content Credentials, with social media profiles or crypto wallets. If they then sell their art as NFTs, the marketplaces will be able to show a digital certificate based on the Adobe-verified credentials. The credentials will also be linked on Behance, Adobe’s online portfolio site.

Adobe has partnered with NFT marketplaces KnownOrigin, OpenSea, Rarible, and SuperRare to display the credentials on their platforms.

Be the end of the month, Photoshop will have a “prepare as NFT” feature powered by the Inter-Planetary File System, Adobe Chief Product Officer Scott Belsky told Decoder. The feature will be available in preview, as it is not ready yet, Belsky said.

Adobe is responding to consumer demand, Belsky said. Artists complain that, they even if they mint their art made on Adobe software as NFTs, others can mint imitations of their art and there is no way to prove who is the original creator, he explained.

The Content Credentials feature is being rolled out to Photoshop users in beta mode.