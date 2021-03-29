- By GF Value





The stock of Adobe (NAS:ADBE, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $469.09 per share and the market cap of $224.8 billion, Adobe stock is believed to be fairly valued. GF Value for Adobe is shown in the chart below.





Because Adobe is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 22.1% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 16.42% annually over the next three to five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Adobe has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.05, which ranks worse than 66% of the companies in Software industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Adobe's financial strength as 7 out of 10, suggesting fair balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Adobe over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Adobe has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $13.7 billion and earnings of $11.49 a share. Its operating margin of 34.75% better than 96% of the companies in Software industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Adobe's profitability as strong. This is the revenue and net income of Adobe over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Adobe is 22.1%, which ranks better than 81% of the companies in Software industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 27.1%, which ranks better than 73% of the companies in Software industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Adobe's ROIC was 28.67, while its WACC came in at 7.52. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Adobe is shown below:

In closing, Adobe (NAS:ADBE, 30-year Financials) stock appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 73% of the companies in Software industry. To learn more about Adobe stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

