Adopt or foster with Animal Justice League
CW39 Houston's Kara Willis and Catherine Kocses from the Animal Justice League sit down and talk about the importance of neuter and spay and where pet parents can find FREE microchip events in Houston.
CW39 Houston's Kara Willis and Catherine Kocses from the Animal Justice League sit down and talk about the importance of neuter and spay and where pet parents can find FREE microchip events in Houston.
Which fraudulent numbers should fantasy managers question in Week 13? Dalton Del Don exposes them.
From white noise to Disney tunes, Spotify Wrapped hits different for parents.
Sal Vetri reveals the skill position players in the best spot to deliver thanks to favorable matchups this week.
Jorge Martin focuses on running backs seeing a resurgence in their production as the fantasy playoffs approach.
At its re:Invent conference, Amazon's AWS cloud arm today announced the launch of SageMaker HyperPod, a new purpose-built service for training and fine-tuning large language models. SageMaker HyperPod is now generally available. Amazon has long bet on SageMaker, its service for building, training and deploying machine learning models, as the backbone of its machine learning strategy.
Learn how buying an auto policy online impacts pricing, where to buy insurance online, and how to get the best car insurance.
Want something comfy and warm, but cute enough to wear in public this fall and winter? Look no further.
You'll be sore in more ways than one if you don't grab 'the best thing on the planet' while it's on mega-sale.
Charles McDonald wraps up November with a look at Eagles-49ers, a message for the Panthers' team owner, and ... wow, Patriot, just wow.
Looking for some stellar holiday gift ideas from Walmart? Save over $300 on vacuums, luggage and more right here!
Jackson has been suspended a total of six games, ejected twice and fined $89,670 for illegal hits this season.
San Francisco has to win Sunday, then still needs some help.
Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic has more confidence inflation will continue to drop over the next year, implying the Fed could be done raising rates if his prediction holds.
Almost 7 in 10 Americans said they would be pleased with an investment as a holiday gift.
The regular season is in the rearview mirror and only conference championship weekend remains before Heisman ballots are due.
It's your last chance for Cyber Monday savings on gifts for all the gadget geeks and smart home enthusiasts in your life.
In an unprecedented move, Mark Cuban is selling the Mavericks for $3.5 billion but retaining control of the team.
U.S. access and identity management giant Okta says hackers stole data about all of its customers during a recent breach of its support systems, despite previously stating that only a fraction of customers were affected. Okta confirmed in October that a hacker used a stolen credential to access its support case management system and steal customer-uploaded session tokens that could be used to break into the networks of Okta customers. Okta told TechCrunch at the time that around 1% of customers, or 134 organizations, were affected by the breach.
Putting up a Christmas tree may mark the beginning of the holiday season for many, but there are some health hazards to watch out for.
Dovish comments by Federal Reserve officials fueled optimism that a shift to cutting interest rates is coming.