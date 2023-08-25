Adopt lovely Rita (or any other doggie) from Miami-Dade’s pet shelter

Here’s what managers at Miami-Dade’s Animal Services Pet Adoption & Protection Center say. For more information, contact the center at 3599 NW 79th Ave. in Doral. 305-468-5900. miamidade.gov/global/animals/contact.page.

Introducing Aldena #A2333825, the adorable 4-year-old American bulldog mix who’s been patiently waiting for her forever family since February. With her friendly nature and boundless energy, she’s the perfect companion for playtime and adventures. Come visit our shelter and give Aldena the forever home she deserves!

Meet Axel #A2457930, the dynamic 2-year-old terrier mix who’s bursting with energy and up for any adventure! With his love for treats and impressive command repertoire, he’s the perfect companion for fun-filled days. Axel has been patiently waiting at the shelter since April, so let’s find him a loving home where he can thrive and share his zest for life!

Say hello to Bruno #A2329993, the spirited 4-year-old American bulldog with boundless energy and a love for toys and treats! With his adorable ears that have a mind of their own, Bruno is sure to steal your heart. He’s been patiently waiting at the shelter since June, so come by to adopt him and give him the home where he can play, snack, and wiggle those ears to his heart’s content!

Introducing Layla #A2481921, the lovable 2-year-old American bulldog mix who’s been patiently waiting at the shelter since July. Layla is a bundle of affection and joy, always ready to shower you with kisses. Her playful nature and love for canine companions make her the perfect addition to any dog-loving family. Let’s find Layla her forever home where can spread love, laughter, and playtime!

Meet Pablo #A2462170, the gentle and shy 4-year-old American bulldog who’s been patiently waiting at the shelter since May. This sweet boy has participated in playgroup activities but prefers the company of lower energy dogs. With his calm and gentle demeanor, Pablo is looking for a loving home where he can feel safe and comfortable. If you’re interested in adopting Pablo, please stop by our shelter and ask for a meet and greet!

SEE ALSO: These dogs at Miami-Dade’s overcrowded animal shelter need homes

--Luna the stray dog showed up in Kendall, scared and growling. Could she find a home?