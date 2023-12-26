Adopt a pet: Meet James, Gypsum, Hazel, Pacino, and others at the OKC-area shelters

Editor's note: Some animal shelters may still have restrictions due to illness. Please contact all area shelters before visiting.

Bethany Animal Control Shelter: Closed for adoptions due to vet clinic closing. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of the month, 5100 N College, 405-789-3431.

Central Oklahoma Humane Society Center: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, 7500 N Western Ave., 405-286-1229.

James, ID #420940, is a perky and playful pup. He's a very friendly 9-month-old, 29-pound Australian cattle dog mix. James and his three siblings came in as strays on Nov. 9. They each need a patient and loving family. We are working with James on jump-ups. These pups have lots of potential, and they are doing well in training sessions. The adoption fee is waived for any dog or cat that has been at the shelter for more than 30 days. To meet James, go to the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter at 2811 SE 29 between noon and 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Go online to www.okc.gov or www.okc.petfinder.com to see all the cats and dogs available for adoption.

El Reno Animal Shelter: Closed to intake animals, but open for adoption 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, 2400 Spur Lane, 405-262-2121.

Edmond Animal Welfare Shelter: Pet adoptions are by appointment only during normal hours 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays. Closed Sundays and Mondays. 2424 Old Timbers Drive, 405-216-7615.

Gypsum Topsoil is a large leggy beautiful spayed female black domestic shorthair cat. She is about 6 years old and just gorgeous. To meet Gypsum Topsoil, call 405-216-7615 or visit the Edmond Animal Shelter at 2424 Old Timbers Drive in Edmond during open hours.

Free to Live: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Closed Wednesdays. Four miles north of Waterloo Road on Western Avenue, 405-282-8617, or www.freetoliveok.org.

Midwest City Animal Shelter: Closed to intake animals, open for adoptions 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, and closed on Sundays, 8485 E Reno Ave., 405-739-1400 or www.midwestcityok.org.

Moore Animal Shelter: Closed to intake animals, but open for adoptions 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.; 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday; 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, and closed on Sundays, 4000 S Interstate 35 Service Road, 405-793-5190.

Hazel, ID #340395, was adopted in 2020 when she was a puppy. Her family can no longer care for her and her sister, who is named Sister. They are happy hound mixes and are 3 years old and weigh 75 pounds each. These two siblings have not missed a meal and would benefit from daily walks and limited treats. Hazel loves to chase tennis balls and bring them back to you. Sister likes to lay in the grass and watch Hazel fetch the balls. Though they have grown up together, Hazel and Sister will be fine going to separate homes. The adoption fee is waived for any dog that weighs more than 40 pounds. To meet Hazel, go to the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter at 2811 SE 29 between noon and 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Go online to www.okc.gov or www.okc.petfinder.com to see all the cats and dogs available for adoption.

Mustang Animal Shelter: Closed due to illness. Operating hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 8:30 to noon Wednesday; 9:30 a.m. to noon Friday, and closed on the weekend, 520 SW 59, 405-256-6207.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare: Open for cat adoptions and some dogs noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Call to inquire about adoptions available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week at 2811 SE 29. For more information, go to www.okc.petfinder.com and www.okc.gov.

Pacino is a medium-size active brown and white male mixed breed dog. He loves to play. He is about 1 year old. He is cheerful and adorable. To meet Pacino, call 405-216-7615 or visit the Edmond Animal Shelter at 2424 Old Timbers Drive in Edmond during open hours.

Pets and People Humane Society: Noon to 5:30 p.m. daily for adoptions, 701 Inla Ave., Yukon, 405-350-7387, www.petsandpeople.com.

The Village Animal Shelter: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 1701 NW 115. Call 405-751-0493 before visiting shelter.

Warr Acres Animal Shelter: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 405-789-9025.

Yukon Animal Shelter: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Fridays, 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, 501 Ash Ave., 405-354-6312.

