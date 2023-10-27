Adopt-A-Pet: Meet Otto and Char Man
"Thanks for teaching me how to properly cut the cheese."
Professional cleaners and animal aficionados share tips and tricks for a cleaner, sweeter-smelling home (just in time for hosting season).
The Suns were missing Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. It showed.
If you're looking for the best 100% cashmere sweaters for men, you don't have to break the bank and these from Quince and Nordstrom Rack prove it.
Many consider Buster Douglas' KO of Mike Tyson to be the greatest upset in boxing history. If Francis Ngannou defeats Tyson Fury, that may surpass it as the biggest.
Oil prices fell on Thursday as traders assessed the conflict in the Middle East, and hotter-than-expected economic data suggested interest rates will stay higher for longer, potentially hurting demand.
Check out our full PPR positional rankings for Week 8 of the fantasy football season!
Snag the cleaning tool over 62,000 fans swear by for keeping their floors fur-free at its lowest price of the year.
Spend as little as $10 and get the best beauty gift sets of the year from brands like Saltair, Sol de Janeiro, Dior, OLAPLEX and more.
Endocrine disruptors can be found in food, toys and beauty products and more. But how harmful are they?
The actor credits these products for bringing back her lovely locks. Save up to 30%!
Burnt cookies are one thing, but your arms? No more!
Don't have time to read "The Woman in Me"? Here are the juiciest parts of Britney Spears's new memoir.
“Sassy. I’ve been that. You don’t choose to be sassy. That’s just your personality." The post What is the ‘Sassy Man Apocalypse’ on TikTok? appeared first on In The Know.
Laurent Bouzereau reflects on the origins of Spielberg's 1977 sci-fi favorite.
The California Department of Motor Vehicles said Tuesday it has immediately suspended Cruise's deployment and driverless testing permits, ending the GM self-driving car subsidiary's robotaxi operations in San Francisco just months after receiving the last necessary permit to commercialize its operations. The DMV's order of suspension, which TechCrunch has viewed, states that Cruise withheld video footage from an ongoing investigation, prompting the agency to suspend its permit. The DMV said it met with Cruise representatives on October 3, one day after an incident that left a pedestrian, who had initially been hit by a human-driven car, stuck under a Cruise robotaxi.
The race for the top spot among men in the Yahoo Sports pound-for-pound rankings is a two-man race between heavyweight champion Jon Jones and lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.
Husk Power Systems, a clean energy company at the forefront of fueling rural electrification since 2008 and that announced plans to launch 500 solar mini-grids in Nigeria over the next five years, has raised $103 million Series D in equity and debt to meet its objectives. The capital injection includes $43 million in equity, which Husk Power describes as the largest-ever raise of its kind in the mini-grid industry -- and a $60 million debt financing. On the other hand, several finance institutions, including the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the European Investment Bank (EIB), provided the debt component.
Amazon announced via a teaser that the ‘Fallout’ TV series will premiere on April 12, 2024.
Tasha Butts was hired in April and had yet to coach her first season with the Hoyas.