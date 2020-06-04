Adoptee's historic court case could change how adoptees use the legal system

After three years of searching for her birth family in South Korea — making trip after trip, passing out flyers, broadcasting her story on local media and, finally, chasing down a DNA lead — Kara Bos found her biological father in March. But when she showed up at his doorstep in Seoul, hoping to learn the identity of her Korean mother, Bos was met with silence and a send-off.

Her story is not uncommon in South Korea, which, since 1953, has sent nearly 168,000 of its children to families overseas. That figure includes Bos, sent during the peak of international adoption in the 1980s, and the more than 300 sent as recently as 2018. As adults, many adoptees return to South Korea, asking questions about who they are and where they come from. But getting the answers is a battle.

Kara Bos when she was called Kang Mee-sook in 1984, and was adopted in the same year by a family in Michigan. (Courtesy Kara Bos) More

Hitting dead end after dead end, navigating a system riddled with obstacles — including missing and withheld records, altered names and birthdates, and the strong social stigma attached to children born out-of-wedlock that causes some birth parents to keep them a secret, to name just a few — Bos went down one last path: a paternity lawsuit.

“Everything was continuously blocked. … The fact that he is 85 was the main reason why I kept going,” she told NBC Asian America of her biological father. “He is my only link to my mother, and if he dies, everything goes with him, without even having a single chance to be able to talk to him and to ask him who my mother is.”

The paternity suit is the first to be brought by an overseas adoptee in South Korea. If successful, Bos, who lives in Amsterdam with her Dutch husband and their two children, will gain legal recognition as her Korean father’s daughter, officially being entered into his family registry.

Kara Bos with her family in Seoul in 2019. (Courtesy Kara Bos) More

But more important to her, Bos might be able to get to who this is all about: her birth mother. She hopes that with her newfound legal status will come her father’s willingness to give her the information she seeks. The ruling will be announced June 12 in Seoul Family Court, and Bos wants to be in South Korea to hear it in person.

“It really is a basic and humble request to know our origins, and yet this right has not been adequately protected by law for adoptees,” said Han Boon-young, managing director of Adoptees for Justice Korea. “Consequently, we end up in situations like Kara’s, with huge prolonged emotional and financial costs.”

On Nov. 18, 1983, Kara Bos was not yet Kara Bos; she was Kang Mee-sook. Found alone, dressed in a red silk coat, in a market parking lot in Goesan, she told the authorities her name and that she was 2 years old.

In 1984, Bos was adopted by Russell and Mariann Bedell, of Sheridan, Michigan. Growing up with her adoptive siblings Jenn and Tim, she was largely disinterested in her adoption story, her heritage or her homeland. Even when Bos traveled to South Korea for the first time in 2006, she didn’t have any intention of pursuing a birth-family search, or shouldering any of the emotional and financial burdens that come along with it.