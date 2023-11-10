Adopting as a single parent - November is National Adoption Month

Across the country, about 120,000 children are adopted annually via private, foster, or international adoption. More than a quarter are single-parent families. Creating a family is hard and beautiful and each one – no matter how it came to be – is unique.

Adoption creates a forever connection

As a teacher, Becky Poole spends her days helping her students grow and learn – and she knew she wanted to be a mother. She didn’t have a partner, but she also knew she didn’t need a romantic relationship in order to make that dream come true.

Poole adopted her daughter Lexie from Kazakhstan. Her daughter was 11 months old at their first meeting and Poole brought her home two months later. For Poole, it was love at first sight.

“I feel so fortunate and lucky because Lexie has always been a wonderful daughter,” she said. “Was it because it's always been just the two of us? Luck? Fate? I don't know, but I'll take it.”

Poole said that not only did her entire family encourage her throughout the adoption process, but her school family did as well. She said the entire school was invested in her journey.

Emily Belknap is an adoption therapist who works with adoptive children and parents in all stages of adoption. She recommends that parents, especially single parents, find their support group as early as possible. Social media groups, churches, and adoption agencies can often provide the needed support specific to adoption and single-parent adoption.

“Connect with others who understand and will be able to validate and understand the feelings of an adoptive parent,” she said.

One way Poole found to do that was through others who adopted alongside her. She said she has made lifelong friends with other single people she met who were also adopting in Kazakhstan at the same time. They have traveled together, had adoption reunions, and supported each other along the parenting journey.

While it can be difficult being the only parent in the home, Belknap said having extended family and friends nearby as a support system is vital. Poole agreed, saying that her community really stepped up to help her.

Now that Lexie is in college, Poole said they still talk daily and that she and Lexie are as close as ever.

“We will FaceTime for over an hour, check in every day, and just talk,” she said. “I have made myself not be the one always calling her, but letting her choose when she wants to contact me, so I feel honored that she still wants to talk or text with me daily.”

Lexie counts herself as blessed and said she knows just how deeply her mother wanted her.

“She has provided me nothing but love and support and we created such a bond that can’t be matched,” Lexie said.

Poole’s advice to those considering single-parent adoption?

“Do it! Adopting was the best thing I’ve ever done in my life,” she said.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has a wealth of adoption resources for families, educators and the community, including a FAQ for those thinking about adopting. The AAP also recommends the award-winning Adoptive Families site for more information. For adoptive families, language matters. Learn how to talk sensitively about adoption here.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Adopting as a single parent - November is National Adoption Month