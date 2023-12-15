After adopting a teen, Goshen mom needs help furnishing their home | Wish List

The Enquirer and United Way of Greater Cincinnati have joined forces for the 37th year to help families in need with the Wish List program. After wishes are granted, remaining funds assist people with similar needs throughout the year. This is the sixth of eight stories.

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP – A boy named Wednor was in crisis and needed a place to spend the night. He stood at Crystal Wainscott’s door, accompanied by a police officer.

Wednor felt comfortable around Crystal. They lived in the same mobile home park, and he had spent time in her home. He was friends with her daughter, a high school classmate.

That night in the summer of 2021, Crystal invited Wednor in and listened as the teen from Haiti told his story.

His mother died while giving birth to him. He spent years in a Haitian orphanage, where he witnessed atrocities and attempts to kidnap children. An American couple adopted him when he was 7 and brought him to southwest Ohio.

A few years later, because of difficult, complicated circumstances, Wednor needed a new home. He feared for his future.

“I felt his pain,” said Crystal, who is 41. “And I felt this kid had been put in my path for a reason.”

Although her family has struggled financially for years, Crystal decided to pursue legal custody. “There is no dollar sign on love,” she said. “And he definitely needed love.”

In February 2022, Wednor, who is now 16, officially became part of Crystal’s family, which includes her 19-year-old son, Dylan, and her 16-year-old daughter, Skylar. Crystal and her children’s father split up about eight years ago.

From top left: Crystal Wainscott, 41, Dylan Young, 19, Skylar Young, 16, and Wednor Reeves, 16, stand on the porch outside their home.

Last June, Crystal earned an associate degree in medical coding and billing, and in September, she began working remotely for a health insurance provider. She was able to get a car for the first time in two years.

“I still just scrape by,” she said.

The family has successfully completed a program with a therapist, a case manager and a parent peer through Child Focus, the United Way partner that nominated them for the Wish List.

Wednor, a high school junior, is enrolled in a vocational school and is studying diesel mechanics. “It’s pretty fun so far,” he said. He likes being able to help Crystal with car repairs.

The family especially needs help furnishing the house trailer where Crystal and her children have lived for 11 years. There is no stove; the old one stopped working months ago after being used to warm the home when the heater malfunctioned.

Wednor sleeps on a couch. “He never asks for anything,” Crystal said.

Maybe because his greatest needs are now being met.

“I think he feels loved, he feels wanted,” Crystal said.

“Very much,” Wednor agreed.

A few weeks ago, almost without thinking, he blurted out a word, one he had not used in Crystal’s presence.

“We were at a store,” he said. “She was getting something, and I said, ‘Hey, Mom.’ And I realized, I just called her Mom. I didn’t think she heard me.”

“I heard,” Crystal said. “It made me feel good.”

Crystal's wish: A stove, refrigerator and a variety of other home furnishings.

Estimated cost: $5,000.

How to help

Donations can be made online at www.uwgc.org/wishlist. You can also mail donations to: United Way of Greater Cincinnati, Attn: Wish List Pledge Processing, P.O. Box 632840, Cincinnati, OH 45263-2840. Please include “Wish List” in the memo line on checks.

John Johnston is the content writer at United Way and a former Enquirer reporter.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Goshen mom needs help furnishing home after adoption