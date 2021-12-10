Adoptive mom faces new charge of injury to a child

Handcuffs

Sharon Denise Vaughn is charged with injuring another adopted child, this time a nine-year-old girl.

Wichita Falls Police spokesman Charlie Eipper said more charges may be coming.

Allegations against Vaughn, 55, came to light when police were sent to check on a 12-year-old boy found near the intersection of 12th and Travis streets on Sunday. Eipper said officers found the boy carrying a backpack and pillow. He appeared to be malnourished and told them he was running away from his home on Paradise Street.

A preliminary investigation revealed the child had numerous acute injuries and marks that appeared to be both fresh and old on his back from his neck down to his waist.

The boy said his mother had struck him with a cable television cord recently and did so frequently. He was taken to United Regional Healthcare Systems where it was discovered he had additional acute injuries to his arms, legs and back in addition to scars and old injuries on his face and neck.

Child Protective Services (CPS) got involved and learned the boy lived with four siblings and four adults at the home.

During a forensic interview at Patsy’s House Child , the boy said his mother whipped him and his siblings with a cord she dipped into water. He said Vaughn had also whipped him with a washing machine water line several times.

He mentioned other adults in the home punched him, causing his lip to bleed.

The girl said Vaughn whipped the children with a belt and other adults in the home told authorities Vaughn made the children pull their pants down before whipping them. Detectives found indication of whip marks on the stomachs of three children who also told of being whipped by Vaughn.

A warrant was issued and police arrested Vaughn on Sunday on charges of injuring the boy. She told authorities the boy was defiant and aggressive towards his siblings. She claimed the child’s biological mother is in and out of jail so she adopted him and two of his siblings. She denied beating the boy and claimed he caused the injuries himself.

Vaughn was charged Wednesday with injuring the girl and a judge set bond on the new charge at $100,000, bringing the total to $200,000.

