Adoptive mother, husband charged with murder of 5 year old in Westmoreland County

Charges have been filed against the adoptive mother of a 5-year-old boy and the mother’s husband after the child’s death in February. Officials say the pair was being investigated for severe child abuse that led to the death of Landon Maloberti.

Lauren Maloberti is charged with criminal homicide, murder of the first degree, endangering the welfare of children, two counts of aggravated assault of a child, and criminal conspiracy. Jacob Maloberti is charged with criminal homicide, endangering the welfare of children, two counts of aggravated assault and criminal conspiracy, according to a report from Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli and Delmont police.

They were arrested Thursday evening and are both in the Westmoreland County Prison, awaiting arraignment.

Landon was taken to AHN Hempfield on Jan. 30 after becoming unconscious. He was transported to UPMC Children’s Hospital, where he was under medical care until he died on Feb. 7.

A forensic exam revealed previous injuries and evidence of abuse prior to his death, according to the report.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

